Life Gets Worse for Woke Bud Light Exec After Photos of Her Time at Harvard Are Leaked: Report

Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, the vice president of marketing for Bud Light, reportedly partook in some awfully “fratty-looking” behavior during her time in college, according to some newly-released photos.

That is in spite of the fact the Harvard alum wanted to do away with the beer’s old image, which she called “fratty” as she insulted the company’s past customer base during a recent podcast.

Heinerscheid told the “Make Yourself at Home” podcast two weeks ago that the low-calorie beer that has been a hit at parties since the 1980s had an image problem.

In spite of the fact Bud Light was last year’s best-selling American brew, Anheuser-Busch’s “woke” executive wanted to transition to a new demographic.

Heinerscheid sought to do away with Bud Light’s light-hearted image in order to attract a different kind of drinker.

“You’ve gotta see people who will reflect you in the work,” she told the podcast. “And we had this hangover. I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor. And it was really important that we had another approach.”

Meet Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing. She explains her strategy of using “inclusive” marketing to promote the brand to young people. pic.twitter.com/hFpe8YnbBc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) April 9, 2023

She proceeded to pour decades of rapport with loyal Bud drinkers down the drain as the company partnered up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to help him mark his year of “womanhood.”

The rest is history, as Bud Light is now a punchline and sales are reportedly sagging.

But ironically, images from Heinerscheid’s private Facebook page reportedly show she engaged in some very, very old Bud Light kind of behavior.

The images were leaked to The Daily Caller, which reported they came from an album called “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt.”

The Isis Club, which Heinerschneid was reportedly part of, was launched at Harvard in the year 2000 as an endeavor to provide campus women with an outlet to “flourish.”

Images of Heinerscheid’s scavenger hunt with the group show her drinking beer and blowing air into a condom.

These photos seem pretty ‘fratty’ to us https://t.co/ZZqlhC0Dfb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2023

The images were first shared on Facebook by the “woke” Anheuser-Busch executive in the fall of 2006.

In addition to Heinerscheid’s apparent past indulgences in debauchery that are pictured above, a 2005 article from The Harvard Crimson newspaper profiled the Isis Club and categorized it as a “haven of inebriated ditzes.”

The marketing VP of Bud Light appears very much as though she was once a fun-loving ditz before her mind was consumed by wokeness.

She might even have been among her current company’s target audience before she was presented with an opportunity to run the brand into the ground for no apparent reason.

There is of course nothing peculiar about the photos obtained by The Daily Caller. College students drink alcohol and behave outrageously.

Heinerscheid was not the first person to engage in fratty behavior in college, and she will most certainly not be the last.

But she might be the first person to inherit a bestselling brand of beer and then nuke its credibility with longtime customers — customers it looks like she emulated not too long ago.

A person in charge of marketing has one job, and that job is to sell as much of their company’s product as possible.

Heinerschneid might not only go down as the most inept person in the alcohol industry’s history but also as a massive hypocrite.

