Life-Long Dem, Ex-Election Official Blows Whistle on Election Fraud, Claims Illegal Votes Cast in 2020 Election

A former official at a Florida elections office is claiming that a county elections office where laxity rules is doing nothing to fix major flaws that could pave the way for election fraud.

Brian Freid, a whistleblower who formerly worked for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections, has been making vocal claims of election irregularities since December, according to Just the News. Freid is a lifelong Democrat.

In a March affidavit, he said a failure to pay attention to his warnings has created a world in which, as Just the News summarized, “felons illegally voted, deceased voters requested and received mail-in ballots, voter addresses are changed without the voters requesting it, and multiple ballots are allowed to be dropped off without question.”

In the affidavit, he said that in Orange County, he observed “a gross lack of governance, oversight, rules, ethical standards and regulations.”

In his newest affidavit filed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Freid said the county office was notified last year by the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security that felons illegally voted in the county in the 2020 election. His affidavit said there were “no apparent changes implemented … to effectively ensure this does not happen again in the future.”

Freid was fired from his county job as information systems director for the elections office in October. At that time, he wanted another official fired who he said had been previously cited for misconduct.

Among Freid’s claims was that mail-in ballots are sent to voters even after the Orange County elections office has been told they are dead, in some cases as long as 10 to 20 years after death.

“So somebody is voting on their behalf,” Freid said.

He noted that the ballot request form does not provide information that would allow anyone to know the voter was the person seeking a ballot.

“It’s very easy to commit fraud by requesting a vote-by-mail ballot,” Freid said.

Freid was also troubled by what he called bulk updates to addresses for voters, in which a voter’s address would be changed without their request, often leading the voter to ask for a ballot because the new address was not where they lived.

Freid said questions about why this was done went into a black hole without any answers.

He also said the county’s policy is to allow individuals to drop off multiple ballots at a time, despite Florida law that limits the number of ballots anyone can deposit in a drop box.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it “received a complaint, and investigators are reviewing it.”

In January, Freid filed an affidavit with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, claiming there was “Unsecure and Unsupervised creation, printing, management and storing of live ballots” at the office where he used to work, according to Just the News.

He said in an interview there were no security cameras in “critical areas where live ballots are stored.”

Freid said in that affidavit the Orange County office violated state rules regarding the chain of custody and transportation of ballots.

His said his affidavits show “how easy and extremely likely in the past 20 years to have election fraud take place in Orange County.”

