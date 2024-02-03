Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

'Life-Threatening' Extreme Weather Expected to Plague Taylor Swift's Shot at Grammys History

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2024 at 5:02pm
Share

Perhaps she saw it coming.

“So why’d you have to rain on my parade?” Taylor Swift sang on “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” according to the website Genius.

The lyrics from her 2017 album “Reputation” are fitting as both the Grammy Awards and a massive downpour approach Los Angeles on a collision course.

“This is shaping out to be a life-threatening flooding situation, especially during the Sunday through Monday time period,” the National Weather Service said Thursday, according to Fox Weather.

Trending:
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Steps Forward with Bombshell Lawsuit, Alleges 'FBI Operation' to Silence Her

The Los Angeles area could get up to 5 inches of rain from Sunday through midweek, with 8-9 inches possible in the mountains.

“This is the type of rain that they cannot handle,” Fox Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

“This is a guaranteed flood setup. There’s no way around it. We know it’s going to be bad, and there’s going to be huge impacts,” Merwin said.

Do you ever watch awards shows?

The Weather Service has warned some areas may require evacuations.

So how does this connect to the Czarina of Pop?

Sunday night is the Grammy Awards. As noted by Forbes, Swift’s “Midnights” is in contention for album of the year, which would be her fourth and put her in a class by herself. She is currently tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, all of whom also have three albums that were so honored.

Related:
Biden Campaign Planning to Use Taylor Swift to Fuel Re-Election: Report

Swift is also in the running for song of the year with “Anti-Hero.”

Deadline reported that the peak of the downpour will come right as the red carpet is rolled out for VIPs, and that traffic issues from the weather could make it difficult for stars and other attendees to even make it to the ceremony.

“The red carpet starts much earlier,” Deadline said. “Expect umbrellas to be the night’s hottest accessory.”

But then again, perhaps Swift will be ready no matter what.

After all, as Genius noted, on her “Evermore” album track  “No Body, No Crime,” she proclaimed: “Good thing my daddy made me get a boating license when I was fifteen.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Prince Philip Had Spiteful 3-Letter Nickname for Meghan Markle: New Book Explains Why
US Air and Naval Forces Strike Multiple Targets in Yemen
Korean War Vet Who Made a Name for Himself on 'Star Trek' and Clint Eastwood Films Dead at 94: Report
Black History Month Product Pulled from Shelves After Massive Error Goes Viral
Over 150,000 Vacuum Cleaners Recalled for Deadly Problem - Don't Wait on This One
See more...

Conversation