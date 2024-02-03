'Life-Threatening' Extreme Weather Expected to Plague Taylor Swift's Shot at Grammys History

Perhaps she saw it coming.

“So why’d you have to rain on my parade?” Taylor Swift sang on “This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” according to the website Genius.

The lyrics from her 2017 album “Reputation” are fitting as both the Grammy Awards and a massive downpour approach Los Angeles on a collision course.

“This is shaping out to be a life-threatening flooding situation, especially during the Sunday through Monday time period,” the National Weather Service said Thursday, according to Fox Weather.

National Weather Service: “THE LOS ANGELES RIVER WILL FILL QUICKLY AND BECOME A RAGING RIVER AND A VERY DANGEROUS PLACE TO BE. ANYONE IN THAT BASIN SHOULD BE REMOVED WELL BEFORE THE ONSET OF RAIN. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.” — Nick Gerda (@nicholasgerda) February 2, 2024

The Los Angeles area could get up to 5 inches of rain from Sunday through midweek, with 8-9 inches possible in the mountains.

“This is the type of rain that they cannot handle,” Fox Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

“This is a guaranteed flood setup. There’s no way around it. We know it’s going to be bad, and there’s going to be huge impacts,” Merwin said.

The Weather Service has warned some areas may require evacuations.

After rumors of a last minute performance at the GRAMMYs, Rolling Stone confirms that Taylor Swift will officially NOT perform at the GRAMMYs because she has to take her flight to Tokyo after the ceremony #TaylorSwift #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/AVT8i1cqB4 — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) February 2, 2024

So how does this connect to the Czarina of Pop?

Sunday night is the Grammy Awards. As noted by Forbes, Swift’s “Midnights” is in contention for album of the year, which would be her fourth and put her in a class by herself. She is currently tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra, all of whom also have three albums that were so honored.

Swift is also in the running for song of the year with “Anti-Hero.”

Deadline reported that the peak of the downpour will come right as the red carpet is rolled out for VIPs, and that traffic issues from the weather could make it difficult for stars and other attendees to even make it to the ceremony.

“The red carpet starts much earlier,” Deadline said. “Expect umbrellas to be the night’s hottest accessory.”

But then again, perhaps Swift will be ready no matter what.

After all, as Genius noted, on her “Evermore” album track “No Body, No Crime,” she proclaimed: “Good thing my daddy made me get a boating license when I was fifteen.”

