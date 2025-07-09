'Life-Threatening': Popular Snack Recalled Over Major Error

Some Ritz crackers are being pulled from store shelves because they’re too risky for some allergy sufferers to eat.

According to an announcement published Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the manufacturer of Ritz crackers has started a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of its product because of a labeling error on the cracker packages within.

And it’s an error that could be fatal to the wrong consumer.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” the announcement from Ritz manufacturer Mondelēz Global LLC said.

The problem is not evident from the cartons’ outer packaging, which correctly labels the contents as containing peanuts, the announcement said.

However, the individually wrapped packages inside are incorrectly labeled as a “cheese variety,” according to the announcement.

Peanut allergies are nothing to fool with, and their increasing frequency has caused some major companies to change how they do business.

The urgency of the announcement from Mondelēz Global, an international conglomerate based in Chicago, made the severity of the situation clear.

“Consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat these products,” the company announcement warned.

The recall is for the eight-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons and the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton.

Full details about the affected cartons and images of them can be found at the company’s announcement here.

Product recalls are not unheard of, of course, and they can affect products that have nothing to do with the food humans eat. But when they involve material customers — and customers’ children — are putting in their bodies, they tend to get more attention.

According to the company’s announcement, the situation was caused by a “supplier error.”

“The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that film packaging rolls used to package individually wrapped products containing peanut butter may contain defects due to a supplier error,” the announcement said.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur.”

The company added that there have been “no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall as a precaution.”

Besides Ritz products, Mondelez Global is also behind products such as REO, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop cookies and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk and Toblerone chocolate.

