Life Without Tucker: Fox News Hit with Bad 'Hannity' News

Since firing conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ ratings have greatly collapsed.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has also taken a hit since the firing of Carlson, despite Hannity not outright replacing the conservative firebrand.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow beat Hannity in the 9 p.m. news show time slot in the week of July 10, garnering over 2.4 million viewers compared to the conservative host’s 1.95 million, as reported by TV Newser.

The Fox News host received nearly 2 million views in June but has decreased to an average of 1.7 million in July so far.

Since March 2022, Hannity’s own prime-time show would average 3 million viewers every night.

After Fox News was met with such disappointing news, the network eventually got back up on its feet.

Despite the detrimental ratings influenced by the recent Independence Day holiday, Fox News averaged over 1.4 million prime-time viewers during the week of July 10, according to TV Newser.

TV Newser noted that such a development marked a 21 percent increase from the week prior.

Regarding total ratings, Fox News has finished in first place for the 28th consecutive week. But the outlet has consistently gotten weaker in almost every demographic.

Fox News lost 32 percent of its prime-time viewers, 58 percent of viewers in the primetime demographic, 21 percent in daytime viewers, and 41 percent in total day demographic viewers as compared to the week of July 11, 2022, according to TV Newser.

Likewise, MSNBC has also been devastated by a collapse in viewership.

The network saw declines annually, having lost 20 percent of viewers in its prime-time demographic, 11 percent in total day viewers, and 19 percent in total day demographic viewers as compared to the week of July 11, 2022.

Fox News has even suffered downgraded stocks because of its poor ratings lately.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the network’s stocks and lowered its price target amid its collapse in viewership ratings following Carlson’s ouster.

A stock downgrade occurs when an analyst feels that a stock would not provide much investment in return. When a stock is downgraded, it can later be sold on the premise that others would do the same, according to The Motley Fool.

Upon firing Carlson, Fox News decided to make a few changes to its prime-time lineup.

The network revealed that Laura Ingraham will take the 7 p.m. slot, Jesse Watters will take the 8 p.m. slot, Hannity will remain at 9 p.m., Greg Gutfeld will be at 10 p.m., and Trace Gallagher will move up to 11 p.m.

