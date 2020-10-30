Regardless of the final outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the story of President Donald Trump’s ability to pick up unlikely supporters could mean great things for the future of the Republican Party.

One such supporter that flipped in favor of the GOP incumbent is Maurice Davis, a Flint, Michigan, City Council member and lifelong Democrat.

He made his announcement Tuesday on Newsmax to host Grant Stinchfield.

“All my life I’ve been a Democrat,” Davis told the host. “I was raised that way, Democrat. It’s just taken for granted — Democrat — all black folks supposed to be Democrat.”

But Davis expressed his frustration with a party that claims to advocate for minority communities but never fulfills those promises.

TRENDING: Senate Committee Insider Makes Stunning Announcement on Biden Whistleblower Materials

“They just haul you to the polls and after that, it’s over with,” Davis went on. “Well, we need somebody that’s going to stand strong and start representing and do the best they can to help all Americans. And I feel President Trump will be the man for the job.”

Stinchfield rattled off dismal statistics such as “42 percent of the population lives in poverty,” and that Flint has seen a rise in violent crime as the population has dropped by half since the 1960s, all under Democrats’ watch.

“They ran it in the ground. This used to be a beautiful, viable community,” Davis said. “But the Democrats, they believe in entitlements and handouts. I believe in, if you give everyone equal opportunity we can rise up.”

Davis lamented that after General Motors left Flint, the middle class collapsed into poverty, and insinuated that government assistance money never found its way to places like Flint or Detroit.

“We have nobody speaking for us, and I’m tired of the Democrats speaking with a negative narrative like they lied on President Trump,” Davis said. “Racism and everything else to just fool people to the polls, and that’s not right. That’s not right.”

Davis took those same remarks to a rally with Vice President Mike Pence at Michigan’s Flint Bishop Airport Wednesday.

“Last four years I voted for Hillary Clinton. This year I decided to go with President Trump. I’m not a bootlicker, I’m not an Uncle Tom,” Davis said to the crowd, anticipating hateful attacks the media will no doubt lob at the black politician for daring to think for himself.

“I’m none of those things. I’m somebody that’s in a poor, impoverished community.”

RELATED: Days Before Election, Kid Rock Drops Epic Ad for GOP Senate Candidate

“People are losing everything,” Davis later continued, “and when Mr. Trump say ‘What the hell you got to lose,’ he was talking to me. He was not talking to my seat.”

“Only thing Maurice D. Davis got to lose is a council seat at $700 every two weeks,” Davis said. “But this is what I got to gain — instead of being divided state of America, it’s time to be the United States of America,” he said.

Trump tweeted the clip of Davis’ impassioned endorsement with a simple, “THANK YOU!”

Flint has endured decades of economic depression, with the added nightmare of a municipal water supply contaminated with lead, thanks to inept environmental and government officials.

The problems of Flint are part of a broader pattern with most Democrat-run cities in a perpetual state of poverty and despair, but it looks like their voters are beginning to take notice and seek change.

It’s difficult to know what will happen on Election Day, but it is encouraging to see that even the staunchest Democrat in one of the bluest states can support Trump after considering the disaster Democrats have been for the very people they court each election cycle.

Do you feel President Trump is garnering more support from black voters than ever before? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (742 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

Trump is still trailing his Democratic opponent Vice President Joe Biden in most polls, but closing to be within the margin of error. Regardless, Trump has garnered unprecedented support from an otherwise untouchable base for the GOP: black voters.

Black entertainers like Ice Cube and Lil Pump have backed the president, and even hip-hop star 50 Cent endorsed Trump until actress Chelsea Handler “reminded him” he was black.

Although the rest of the music industry and Hollywood predictably endorse Biden because he happens to have a “D” next to his name, seeing black artists publicly come out for the supposedly racist president could be an early sign of a seismic shift happening in the black community.

Now with Davis’ endorsement, it appears old patterns and assumptions may be ripped apart by the unconventional president, and that could spell trouble for Biden.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.