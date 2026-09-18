'As a Lifelong Democrat, I Am Ashamed': Mom Blasts Her Party After Illegal Kills Her Son and His New Bride

A mother and lifelong Democrat blasted her own party after her son was killed along with his bride when an illegal alien struck them with his big rig.

William Carter and his wife, Jennifer, were jackknifed in November by a semi-truck driven by illegal immigrant Rajinder Kumar, who is from India, according to a report from Fox News.

The crash happened just over two weeks after their wedding, according to William’s mother, Jennifer Carter.

Their cat, Bert, also perished in the crash.

“Sixteen days after they were married, Billy, Jenny, and her cat Bert were killed. They lost the Russian roulette game our government is forcing them to play,” Carter testified before Congress on Wednesday.

“We allowed 10 million people in under Biden,” she continued. “How is there a different suggestion as to how to process them, other than the same way they came into the country en masse, leaving?”

An emotional Carter was not afraid to criticize fellow Democrats for their role in opening the borders and allowing mass immigration.

“As a lifelong Democrat, I am ashamed of what my party is doing.” Elizabeth Carter delivers an emotional rebuke of her own party during a House Judiciary immigration hearing after her son William and his newlywed wife, Jennifer, were killed when their vehicle struck a jackknifed… pic.twitter.com/wWflqyM0ky — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

“I have to say, as a lifelong Democrat, I am ashamed of what my party is doing,” she said.

Rep. Brad Knott, a Republican from North Carolina, responded that “they don’t care,” per Fox News.

He asked Carter, “This is the question for the country to consider, is it worth enforcing our laws to protect just one American family?”

“One party says, ‘Absolutely, if we have to mass deport the problem that they built, so be it,’” the lawmaker continued. “If it protects one family from having to suffer like you’ve suffered, I think that is a worthwhile endeavor.”

Carter answered, “Absolutely.”

Trump administration officials have been working to remove unqualified truckers — especially those who are illegal aliens — from American roads.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced earlier this year that the administration had issued a final rule barring certain foreigners from acquiring licenses to drive trucks and buses.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems — wreaking havoc on our roadways. This safety loophole ends today,” Duffy said.

“Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are putting the safety of the driving public first.”

The Transportation Department has also enforced English language standards to ensure truckers can read traffic signs.

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