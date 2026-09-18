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Truckers with semitrucks park in a rest area in Buttonwillow, California, on June 26, 2026.
Truckers with semitrucks park in a rest area in Buttonwillow, California, on June 26, 2026. (Smith Collection - Gado / Getty Images)

'As a Lifelong Democrat, I Am Ashamed': Mom Blasts Her Party After Illegal Kills Her Son and His New Bride

 By Michael Austin  September 18, 2026 at 7:45am
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A mother and lifelong Democrat blasted her own party after her son was killed along with his bride when an illegal alien struck them with his big rig.

William Carter and his wife, Jennifer, were jackknifed in November by a semi-truck driven by illegal immigrant Rajinder Kumar, who is from India, according to a report from Fox News.

The crash happened just over two weeks after their wedding, according to William’s mother, Jennifer Carter.

Their cat, Bert, also perished in the crash.

“Sixteen days after they were married, Billy, Jenny, and her cat Bert were killed. They lost the Russian roulette game our government is forcing them to play,” Carter testified before Congress on Wednesday.

“We allowed 10 million people in under Biden,” she continued. “How is there a different suggestion as to how to process them, other than the same way they came into the country en masse, leaving?”

An emotional Carter was not afraid to criticize fellow Democrats for their role in opening the borders and allowing mass immigration.

“I have to say, as a lifelong Democrat, I am ashamed of what my party is doing,” she said.

Rep. Brad Knott, a Republican from North Carolina, responded that “they don’t care,” per Fox News.

He asked Carter, “This is the question for the country to consider, is it worth enforcing our laws to protect just one American family?”

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“One party says, ‘Absolutely, if we have to mass deport the problem that they built, so be it,’” the lawmaker continued. “If it protects one family from having to suffer like you’ve suffered, I think that is a worthwhile endeavor.”

Carter answered, “Absolutely.”

Trump administration officials have been working to remove unqualified truckers — especially those who are illegal aliens — from American roads.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced earlier this year that the administration had issued a final rule barring certain foreigners from acquiring licenses to drive trucks and buses.

“For far too long, America has allowed dangerous foreign drivers to abuse our truck licensing systems — wreaking havoc on our roadways. This safety loophole ends today,” Duffy said.

“Moving forward, unqualified foreign drivers will be unable to get a license to operate an 80,000-pound big rig. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are putting the safety of the driving public first.”

The Transportation Department has also enforced English language standards to ensure truckers can read traffic signs.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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