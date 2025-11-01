Lifelong Democrat C-SPAN Caller Says Party 'Makes' Him 'Sick,' Announces He's Leaving

An Oklahoma C-SPAN caller who said he was a lifelong Democrat and voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 declared on Friday that he was sickened by his party and plans to leave it.

The Democratic Party’s favorability stands at just 34.7 percent, according to the RealClearPolling average.

The caller, speaking on “Washington Journal,” particularly expressed dissatisfaction with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggesting they should both retire.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life. I’m 78 — and my folks were too — but this party has changed so damn much,” the caller said.

“It makes me sick. I’m going to move out of it. It’s terrible. Schumer, he needs to be in a home. Take Pelosi with him.”

The caller asserted he supported Harris solely due to party loyalty.

A Democratic Pennsylvania caller also said on “Washington Journal” Tuesday that she was done voting for Democrats amid dissatisfaction with the party over the ongoing government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1 after Schumer rallied nearly every Senate Democrat to tank a bipartisan funding bill.

“I have a problem with my party, and I’m not going to change my party,” she said. “I just won’t vote for a Democrat.”

Moreover, three Democratic callers on “Washington Journal” rebuked their party during an August segment regarding whether they were pleased with its trajectory.

They cited reasons including weakness, an obsession with attacking President Donald Trump and moving too far left.

“I’m registered Democrat, but I hate my party. I haven’t voted for a Democrat really in the elections in quite a while. And yes, I voted Republican many times because I like the policies better. Democrats have had terrible policies,” one caller said.

“And now we have the rise of the so-called progressives. They’re really regressives. People like the Squad and [Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez and now [Zohran] Mamdani, who might become the mayor of New York City — he’s a proven socialist and Marxist as well as an antisemite.”

Furthermore, a New York Times analysis of voter registration data published in August found that the Democratic Party experienced a drop of about 2.1 million registered voters between 2020 and 2024, while Republicans gained about 2.4 million.

