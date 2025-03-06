Lifelong Democrat Flips Parties After Hitting Her 'Breaking Point' During Trump's Address to Congress

Podcast host Mark Halperin shared an email Wednesday from a lifelong Democrat viewer who decided to leave the party after watching leftist lawmakers’ conduct during President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session this week.

Halperin said he received a lot of blowback after posting it, so he decided to address that Wednesday night on his “2Way Tonight” program.

“I recommend you read it,” he said, regarding the email. “It doesn’t represent every Democrat, but there’s a reason Donald Trump did better, like, in every county in America in 2024 than he did in 2020.”

The viewer wrote Halperin, in part, “I watched the speech last night and 2 Way this morning. I’m a Democrat, my immediate family and siblings are Democrats, we didn’t vote for Trump.

“Last night for me was my breaking point. I watched with my husband as fellow Democrats (ironically wearing pink for women) sat there either stone faced or seething with disgust while the family of Laken Riley was honored and a young boy with cancer became an honorary secret service agent,” she continued.

“I’m switching parties. It’s been coming for awhile, but that was the moment for me,” the viewer recounted.

She then explained that she had a young victim of assault in her family and noted that everyone has been “touched in some way by cancer.”

Plenty of Democrats are steadfast in their defense of the conduct of their party's members of Congress in the chamber last night during Donald Trump's speech, mostly justifying what was done in protest by pointing to the president's own conduct and policies.

“I have not been able to come to terms with what I witnessed from Democrats last night. It was surreal. It was like an episode of Scooby Doo where they pull off the masks and show you who the villains are,” the viewer wrote.

“I literally couldn’t sleep last night. I can’t believe I’m saying this. But I’m done. As a woman, a mother, as a HUMAN, I’m just done.”

The woman was particularly disgusted by Nicole Wallace’s comments on MSNBC in response to Trump honoring 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel by making him an honorary member of the Secret Service.

“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer,” Wallace said. “But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide.”

One of the worst cable news moments I've ever seen.

Halperin’s viewer wrote in her email, “When I heard Nicole Wallace’s heinous remark I said to my husband ‘who are these people?!’

“They don’t represent me anymore, or who I am. I can finally admit to myself that despite my personal dislike of Trump, I begrudgingly admit I support some of what he is actually doing,” she said.

“I can’t think of much I support that the Democrats have been doing for a long time, and frankly I don’t even know what they stand for now except the right to choose ( which is no longer enough) and men having the right to invade what were once my personal spaces,” the woman wrote.

She concluded, “I’m flabbergasted at myself but it feels like a relief to admit all of this. I can’t say I’m MAGA … but I know now after last night I am no longer a Democrat.”

Halperin said regarding his viewer’s email, “There’s a reason why [Trump] won, for the first time, the popular vote, because the Democratic Party on vivid display last night, in sharp relief last night, has done things on certain issues where they think, because they agree with each other, that they have the right position and the majority position, and they don’t, on a lot of these issues.”

This “is why Donald Trump last night had a very good night, in a lot of respects, and why Democrats turned people off, including this one woman who was so turned off she’s no longer a Democrat,” he added.

The numbers back Halperin up.

A poll conducted by CBS/YouGov after Trump’s speech found that 76 percent approved of it.

CBS News/YouGov Poll – After Trump’s Speech – 77% support his plan to cut government waste and spending

– 77% back his immigration and border policies

– 76% approve of Trump’s speech

– 76% approve of removing congressmen who interrupted his speech

CBS News/YouGov Poll – After Trump's Speech

Additionally, 74 percent said that Trump was presidential, and 68 percent said the speech made them feel hopeful.

Further, 77 percent said they backed his immigration and border policies, as well as his plans to cut government waste and spending.

So it was a winning night for the president, and apparently, based on the email Halperin shared, Trump’s even winning more converts to his cause.

