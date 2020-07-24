SECTIONS
Lifelong Democrat Tells Trump Why He'll Be the First Republican He's Ever Voted For

By Erin Coates
Published July 24, 2020 at 9:49am
Longtime civil rights attorney and talk radio host Leo Terrell told President Donald Trump that he will vote for his re-election, marking the first Republican presidential candidate he has ever voted for.

The lifelong Democrat was able to directly address the president during a Thursday interview on the Fox News program “Hannity.”

Host Sean Hannity introduced him and said, “Leo Terrell, lifelong Democrat, I want you to tell the president in 30 seconds why you’re voting for him.”

“President Trump … first time ever in my entire life as a Republican, I’m voting for you,” Terrell said.

“Maintain what you’re doing in these Democratic cities and I’ll go on those other networks and battle those guys for you.”

He added that Trump will win in November.

“You’ve come a long way, Leo,” Trump said.

“I’ve always respected you, even on the other side. That’s great, Leo. I appreciate it, I do.”

Terrell has recently been outspoken about his displeasure with Democratic nominee Joe Biden, telling Hannity in a July 17 interview that “the Democratic Party left me” and announcing that he would be voting Republican for the first time.

“Donald J. Trump has done more for black Americans in three years, than the Biden/Obama administration,” Terrell told Hannity in a separate interview this week.

“The reason I’m voting for Donald Trump Trump is because Joe Biden went on national radio and said, ‘If you vote for Trump, you ain’t black.’

“That is insulting. That is racist,” he added.

“Biden is the racist.”

Terrell was referencing comments Biden made on the radio program “The Breakfast Club” when the host, a man who goes by the name Charlamagne tha God, said Biden needs to earn the vote of black Americans.

Charlamagne asked Biden to visit him in New York and added, “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Terrell said that Biden and “old, outdated, Democrats” are trying to “pander to blacks.

“Blacks reject this and with the crime going on in these Democratic cities, it’s insulting,” he said.

“Donald Trump is the only person who can resurrect these Democratic cities and save them from the lawlessness.”

