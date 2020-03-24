Lifelong Democrat Voter Says 'That Streak Will End in Nov.' After Pelosi Stunt on COVID Relief Bill

Dr. Karlyn Borysenko describes herself, on her Twitter profile, as “Org psychologist. Author. Coach. Speaker. … Compulsive knitter. Accidental political commentator.”

If these things were read off to you in a vacuum, you probably have a vision of a person in your mind, and that person isn’t a Republican.

You’d be right. Borysenko is a lifelong Democrat.

She says that’s ending in the fall, however, in part because of what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled on the COVID-19 relief bill.

You may have seen the bill yourself: House Democrats larded their proposal with tons of liberal wish-list items. Let’s take a look at some of the provisions, per Fox News.

U.S. Postal Service bailout? Check.

A $15 minimum wage for any company accepting federal assistance? Check.

Union-boosting provisions? Check-plus.

Forcing states to do same-day voter registration and prohibiting them from “imposing additional conditions or requirements on the eligibility of a voter to cast an absentee ballot such as notarization or witness signatures, and prohibits requiring identification to obtain an absentee ballot?” Check, of course.

It’s not like we didn’t know what this was all about.

Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina reportedly summarized it quite nicely: “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision,” he told members of the House Democratic caucus on a conference call, according to reports.

This was angled by Pelosi as a matter of standing up to big business.

“The Senate Republicans’ bill put corporations first, not workers & families,” she said in a tweet Monday.

“Today, @HouseDemocrats will unveil a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages & well-being of America’s workers: the Take Responsibility for Workers & Families Act.”

The Senate Republicans’ bill put corporations first, not workers & families. Today, @HouseDemocrats will unveil a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages & well-being of America’s workers: the Take Responsibility for Workers & Families Act. https://t.co/WbHY9CNGFa — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 23, 2020

If voters like Borysenko are any indication, they’re going to be taking responsibility for it, all right.

Borysenko has become a Twitter celebrity of sorts after a viral February Medium article in which she announced that she was walking away from the Democratic Party.

In a tweet after Pelosi’s announcement, she made it clear the Democrats’ bill had cemented her decision.

“I have never voted for someone who was not a democrat in my life,” she tweeted Monday. “That streak will end in November.

I have never voted for someone who was not a democrat in my life. That streak will end in November. I’m beyond angry about what they are doing. This is not about the well-being of workers. This is taking advantage of a crisis. It’s unconscionable. I can’t wait for them to lose. https://t.co/JZhJYFlTKN — Dr. Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) March 23, 2020

“I’m beyond angry about what they are doing. This is not about the well-being of workers. This is taking advantage of a crisis. It’s unconscionable. I can’t wait for them to lose.”

She also retweeted this, which wasn’t inaccurate either:

Guess what? PELOSI’S BILL IS OVER 1,000 PAGES LONG. And it’s one long Leftist Progressive wishlist. There is NO WAY they threw this together over a weekend. Pelosi & Schumer must have PLANNED this bait and switch for over a week.https://t.co/mcJxNSEqhV — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart’s Army! (@drawandstrike) March 23, 2020

I remember throwing together 20-page papers on a long weekend back in college.

I can imagine that Democrats can throw together something longer if they have a bunch of them on it.

I refuse to believe, however, that they created a 1,000-plus page document out of thin air over the course of a weekend.

This feels like a bunch of parts that were sitting around on the Democrats’ shelf.

Much like General Motors engineers back in the 1980s trying to build yet another cookie-cutter car, they took them down, bolted them together and lo and behold, this was their response to the coronavirus.

That’s not what this was supposed to be. That’s not what any of this was supposed to be about.

Yes, Borysenko had decided before this that she’d just about had it with the Democratic Party. In her Medium piece back in February, she talked about how Democrats didn’t understand what was coming their way.

“I think the Democrats have an a—kicking coming to them in November, and I think most of them will be utterly shocked when it happens, because they’re existing in an echo chamber that is not reflective of the broader reality,” she wrote.

“I hope it’s a wake-up call that causes them to take a long look in the mirror and really ask themselves how they got here. Maybe then they’ll start listening. I tend to doubt it, but I can hope.”

I’m going to take a wild guess here, but I don’t think this bill counted as listening to Borysenko.

