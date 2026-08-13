Lifelong Lib Chris Matthews Goes Scorched Earth on Far-Left Dems, DSA Members: 'I'm Not with This Crowd'

Speak to any nuanced conservative over the last decade, and you’d sometimes hear an interesting point of clarification that there’s a big, distinctive difference between a “leftist” and a “liberal.”

For a while, that nuance appeared pointless, as the left began to subsume the Democratic Party into its broader socialist agenda with nary a peep from the petrified liberals.

That led to the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America, who currently wield more power in the party than they ever have before.

And in perhaps the most textbook example imaginable of “way too little, far too late,” the liberals in the Democratic Party are finally saying something about the far-leftism that’s been staging a hostile takeover within the group.

Take, for example, lifelong Democrat, moderate liberal, and retired network news host Chris Matthews.

The 80-year-old appeared on Wednesday’s edition of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” according to Mediaite, to discuss a number of topics with husband-and-wife co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

When it came time to discuss whatever role the DSA may play in the future of the Democratic Party, Matthews didn’t mince words.

“I’ve been thinking this for days now,” Matthews began. “The DSA has done a favor to non-DSA Democrats, to regular Democrats who are regular members of the party. They’ve listed what they believe in. Their chair made that clear.”

He continued, “It’s very clear; ‘We’re going to get rid of [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] … not just ICE, we’re going to get rid of the border.

‘We’re not going to have a border anymore. We’re not going to effectively control people coming in and out of the country … We’re going to get rid of prisons, you know, we’re going to get rid of the Pentagon, we’re going to negotiate.'”

“Well, what happens when your hostages are your former diplomats, like what happened with [former President Jimmy] Carter? People take your diplomats hostage.

“What do you do then? You need an Army. You don’t like to … have an Army, but you do need to have one. All these positions can be denied by any regular Democrat.

“All you have to do is go out there and say, ‘Thank you, DSA, for telling us what you believe in. I don’t believe in that stuff.”

You can watch the viral clip of Matthews’ tirade for yourself below:

Chris Matthews lists everything the DSA believes on MSNBC, then calls it CRAP. Even he can’t stomach what’s happening to his own party. MATTHEWS: “We’re going to get rid of ICE. Not just ICE. We’re going to get rid of the border. We’re not going to have a border anymore. We’re… pic.twitter.com/xt5gXySJzE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 12, 2026

But Matthews’ harshest criticisms arose after he mentioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has aligned herself with the socialists.

“I like AOC, generally,” Matthews said. “But she came out and said, ‘We’re just a big tent party.’ Well, the problem with the big-tent defense is, every Democrat has to defend all this crap coming from the left. They’ve got to say, ‘I believe in all this CRAZY STUFF, and that makes me a Democrat.’ You’ve got to say, ‘No, no, I’m not a member of the DSA, and here’s why,’ and make it very clear.”

Later, Matthews would add, “So it’s going to require politicians to be good politicians and say, here’s where I stand, right? This is why I’m a Democrat. I’m for labor unions. I’m for opportunity for everybody. I’m for civil rights. I’m for all the things I believe in as a Democrat, but I’m not with this crowd.”

You know what? Matthews is actually right about a lot of this, as odd as it is to type those words out.

But this sure would’ve been nice to hear from liberals before the DSA’s members began winning key elections and running in places like New York City.

Instead, we hear this tough talk now, well after Frankenstein’s monster has already rampaged through the blue party.

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