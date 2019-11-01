Lifelong New Yorker Donald Trump Officially Moves His Primary Residence Out of the State

President Donald Trump, who as a brash real estate developer seemed to embody the spirit of boisterous New York City, has announced that he is moving his legal residence out of the iconic Trump Tower in Manhattan he has long called home.

Trump, who was born in Queens, made the announcement Thursday on Twitter that he was legally moving to Florida.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” Trump tweeted.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Trump filed the legal paperwork to transfer his legal residence form Trump Tower to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in September, according to The New York Times. Trump has not only clashed with state leaders on a policy level, but he has also opposed state efforts to release his taxes.

Trump’s slam at the liberal Democrats who govern New York State and New York City was reciprocated by New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Good riddance,” Cuomo tweeted. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” de Blasio tweeted.

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever. https://t.co/bLu88AzKVf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2019

Trump’s move to flee high-tax New York puts him in line with millions of other people, Heritage Foundation chief economist Steve Moore has said.

“This is the big demographic story of our country that may be the biggest economic story,” Moore told Fox News in August, commenting on the flight from high-tax states such as New York to low-tax states such as Florida.

“You can buy a house just with the money you save on income taxes,” Moore said.

In its reporting on Trump’s change of legal residence, ABC News noted that Florida has no income tax. New York state has an 8.82 percent income tax rate on top-bracket earners, New York City’s top rate is 3.876 percent.

New York’s population decline has put it in the unenviable position of losing population faster than any other state, the Democrat and Chronicle reported. New York lost just over 48,000 residents from July 2017 to July 2018, according to Census figures. More than 1 million people have fled the state since 2010.

In an Op-Ed for The Hill, libertarian Katie Tate said Cuomo has exacerbated New York’s problems.

“New Yorkers pay an average of 12.7 percent of their income in state and local taxes and face some of the highest property taxes in the nation. New York City, where more than 40 percent of the state population lives, is the most expensive city in America, with affordable neighborhoods ridden with crime and homelessness,” she wrote earlier this year after Cuomo announced a $2.3 billion state budget deficit.

By encouraging people to flee the state to escape taxes, “New York is killing the goose that laid the golden egg through decades of poor policy decisions and an unfair tax system,” she wrote.

