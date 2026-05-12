Share
News
Erika Kirk, Turning Point CEO and widow of founder Charlie Kirk, delivers a commencement address at Hillsdale College during the college's 174th commencement ceremony in Hillsdale, Michigan, on May 9, 2026.
Erika Kirk, Turning Point CEO and widow of founder Charlie Kirk, delivers a commencement address at Hillsdale College during the college's 174th commencement ceremony in Hillsdale, Michigan, on May 9, 2026. (Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

Lightning Strikes Feet from Protesters Opposing Erika Kirk Speech: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  May 12, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

Lightning reportedly struck a tree just feet from where demonstrators were standing to protest Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk’s commencement address at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Saturday.

The Daily Caller reported that Hillsdale history professor Bradley J. Birzer flagged the strike with a picture on X taken near the demonstration site, writing, “Lightning hit this tree during the anti Erika Kirk protest. No joke. Just feet from the protesters.”

Conservative commentator Josiah Lippincott also posted on X in response, “Yeah, Charlie is keeping an eye out for us.”

Charlie Kirk was assassinated while participating in a Turning Point USA campus event in Orem, Utah, last September.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet also posted, “This weekend, Erika gave the commencement address at Hillsdale College, which of course drew some protesters… Then lightening struck a tree, literally feet away from where they gathered.”

WILX-TV reported that Saturday’s protest, which consisted of a few dozen people, was organized by a group called Hope in Action.

A post on the group’s Facebook page listed several reasons for their protest of Erika Kirk, including saying that Turning Point USA “is a national right-wing political machine organizing young people into MAGA politics, anti-trans rhetoric, anti-DEI backlash, and culture-war extremism.”

Related:
Turning Point Crew Responds After Netflix Features Grotesque Charlie Kirk 'Joke'

“We are protesting the normalization of extremism. Giving honorary degrees and commencement platforms to figures tied to this movement tells students and the public that hate, disinformation, and authoritarian politics deserve celebration,” the group said.

Hope in Action’s Allison Bader told WILX, “We are here to make sure it is clear that we are not going to accept blatant racism, homophobia, and sexism in our communities any longer, and they have been continuously perpetuating Turning Point USA and Project 2025, and we want to put an end to that.”

Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, told his boyfriend in a text message the day of the shooting that he took action against the conservative leader because, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

The New York Post reported that Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn presented Erika Kirk with two honorary degrees of public service, including one for her and another for her husband, posthumously.

Erika began her approximately 15-minute commencement address to the 400 graduates of Hillsdale College by lightheartedly recounting that Charlie was listening to one of Arnn’s lectures during their honeymoon, while they were in a hotel workout room.

“I’m almost done… I can’t skip them,” he explained, because he was trying to finish an online course.

“Baby, you do what you got to do. I’m here for you. But I enjoyed it because I was learning about Winston Churchill, too, when he was working out I was working out. It was a great little bonding moment,” Erika said.

Later in her address, she exhorted the graduates, “As you continue forward in life, I want you to kind of embrace the similar blueprint of my husband, where he loved to point out that God made us purposeful beings and continue forward in life with clarity and intention.”

“And you will come to understand that life is not defined by the abundance of options, but by the weight of the choices that you make within them. And those choices, more often than not, are not dramatic or obvious, but quiet and compounding, forming the blueprint of your life long before anyone else can see what you are building.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Poll: Thomas Massie Trailing Trump-Backed Primary Challenger After Leading Big Just Weeks Ago
Red-State Governor Cancels Special Redistricting Session for Congressional Seats
Keystone XL Pipeline 2.0: Trump Signs Permit for Massive New US-Canada Oil Pipeline - Some of 42,000 Jobs Biden Killed Could Return
Chair of Sham J6 Committee May Lose His Seat as 6th Red State Begins Emergency Redistricting
Breaking: Marty Makary Is Out as FDA Commissioner - Acting Replacement Named
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation