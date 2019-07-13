SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

‘Lights for Liberty’ Anti-Trump Protests Lead to Defaced American Flag, Mexican Flag Being Raised

×
By Steven Beyer
Published July 13, 2019 at 10:11am
Print

Anti-Donald Trump protesters took down a United States flag outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Aurora, Colorado on Friday and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

The protesters were participating in demonstrations organized by an anti-Trump group called “Lights for Liberty,” according to The Washington Times.

More than 1,000 protesters showed up outside the ICE building Friday to demonstrate against Trump’s immigration policies.

Several protesters stormed through the barrier, took down the American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag, The Denver Post reported.

“The protesters also removed a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag, honoring law enforcement, spray-painted it with the words ‘Abolish ICE,’ then raised the flag upside-down, on a pole next to the Mexican flag,” according to Fox News, which cited local media.

TRENDING: Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

Do you think the protesters who raised the Mexican flag and defaced the Blue Lives Matter flag should have been arrested?

After the crowd of protesters had dispersed, the Mexican flag and the defaced Blue Lives Matter American flag were taken down and replaced with the traditional American flag along with the Colorado state flag, KCNC reported.

Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said that for the most part, the protesters remained peaceful.

“Lights for Liberty” protests were scheduled to occur nationwide Friday in cities like Seattle, San Antonio, Los Angeles, New York City and Las Vegas.

The group claimed on its website the rallies were meant to protest the “inhumane conditions faced by migrants.”

Like democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the organization called migrant detention facilities “concentration camps.”

RELATED: Watch: City Council’s Decision To Cancel Pledge of Allegiance Backfires Spectacularly

“At Trump’s concentration camps, teen mothers and babies are held outdoors in ‘dog pounds,'” the group wrote on its website.

Starting Sunday, ICE will begin the process of rounding up illegal immigrants across the country.

The process was scheduled to begin sooner, but it was delayed by Trump by a few weeks to give Democrats a chance to work on finding a solution to the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

The raids by ICE agents are expected to take place in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to Fox.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Judge Gives Trump Big Win in Fight Against Sanctuary Cities
Trump Ignites Democrats’ Fury by Telling Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Others To Leave America
Man in Vegetative State Cried When Told He’d Be Euthanized Against His Will, Mother Said
Report: Letting Pences Down Was Trump’s Greatest Regret After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape
Warren Threatens Immigration Agents with Task Force That Will Hold Them ‘Accountable’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×