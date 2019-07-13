‘Lights for Liberty’ Anti-Trump Protests Lead to Defaced American Flag, Mexican Flag Being Raised

Anti-Donald Trump protesters took down a United States flag outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Aurora, Colorado on Friday and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

The protesters were participating in demonstrations organized by an anti-Trump group called “Lights for Liberty,” according to The Washington Times.

More than 1,000 protesters showed up outside the ICE building Friday to demonstrate against Trump’s immigration policies.

Several protesters stormed through the barrier, took down the American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag, The Denver Post reported.

“The protesters also removed a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag, honoring law enforcement, spray-painted it with the words ‘Abolish ICE,’ then raised the flag upside-down, on a pole next to the Mexican flag,” according to Fox News, which cited local media.

Now flying outside @ICEgov detention center in Aurora – an upside down and dirty American flag, Mexican flag and one with foul language. Protestors still here. pic.twitter.com/eXdnbdBXVi — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) July 13, 2019

After the crowd of protesters had dispersed, the Mexican flag and the defaced Blue Lives Matter American flag were taken down and replaced with the traditional American flag along with the Colorado state flag, KCNC reported.

Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said that for the most part, the protesters remained peaceful.

“Lights for Liberty” protests were scheduled to occur nationwide Friday in cities like Seattle, San Antonio, Los Angeles, New York City and Las Vegas.

The group claimed on its website the rallies were meant to protest the “inhumane conditions faced by migrants.”

Like democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, the organization called migrant detention facilities “concentration camps.”

“At Trump’s concentration camps, teen mothers and babies are held outdoors in ‘dog pounds,'” the group wrote on its website.

Starting Sunday, ICE will begin the process of rounding up illegal immigrants across the country.

The process was scheduled to begin sooner, but it was delayed by Trump by a few weeks to give Democrats a chance to work on finding a solution to the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

The raids by ICE agents are expected to take place in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to Fox.

