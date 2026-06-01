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A rainbow-themed "Baseball is for Everyone" banner is pictured in a June 7, 2023, file photo at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
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A rainbow-themed "Baseball is for Everyone" banner is pictured in a June 7, 2023, file photo at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Major League Baseball celebrates "pride" month every June, to many baseball fans' disgust. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

Like Clockwork: MLB Annoys Fans After Going Gay Again for 'Pride' Month

 By Johnathan Jones  June 1, 2026 at 2:54pm
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Every year, right on schedule, corporate America flips on its big, gay switch, and sane Americans have had enough of it.

The calendar turns to June, and suddenly every major company, sports league, and entertainment brand feels compelled to remind Americans that it is “pride” month.

Major League Baseball wasted no time joining the ritual.

On Monday, the woke league’s official X account changed its logo to rainbow colors and posted a message declaring, “From the bleachers to the ballfield and everywhere in between … Baseball is for everyone. #Pride.”

That message immediately generated countless replies, and many fans made it clear they were not interested in having the sexual proclivities of strangers injected into their baseball season for another year.

One commenter replied, “We’re done with this.”

Another wrote, “If it’s for everyone, why change the logo?”

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“It was ALWAYS for everyone before a certain sexuality needed to be elevated for a whole month,” another commenter wrote.

Most Americans, and especially sports fans, don’t spend their summers thinking about the LGBT agenda while watching baseball or other sports.

We want to cheer for our teams and against our rivals and to escape from the political divisions that dominate nearly every other aspect of our lives.

Instead, June arrives, and corporations once again transform their brands into big, gay billboards that celebrate degeneracy. What makes the annual spectacle so exhausting is that it drags on for so long — and the fatigue is real.

Most people could shrug off a single day or could probably tolerate a week of “pride.”

But “pride” month is exactly what the name implies — an entire month dedicated to the intolerant and militant rainbow army.

Are you tired of a small segment of the country hijacking an entire month every year?

For years now, fans have watched sports leagues, corporations, and media companies devote one-twelfth of every year to rainbow branding and activist messaging.

Meanwhile, the nation’s military vveterans are lucky to get a single day\, and other important people and groups get nothing.

Also, the same companies eager to force rainbow logos on us don’t seem interested in making identical changes to their brands in parts of the world like the Middle East.

We all know why.

Whether corporate America wants to admit it or not, more and more Americans are ready for sports to be about sports again.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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