Like Clockwork: MLB Annoys Fans After Going Gay Again for 'Pride' Month

Every year, right on schedule, corporate America flips on its big, gay switch, and sane Americans have had enough of it.

The calendar turns to June, and suddenly every major company, sports league, and entertainment brand feels compelled to remind Americans that it is “pride” month.

Major League Baseball wasted no time joining the ritual.

On Monday, the woke league’s official X account changed its logo to rainbow colors and posted a message declaring, “From the bleachers to the ballfield and everywhere in between … Baseball is for everyone. #Pride.”

From the bleachers to the ballfield and everywhere in between … Baseball is for everyone. #Pride pic.twitter.com/KYXQjCVtt0 — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2026

That message immediately generated countless replies, and many fans made it clear they were not interested in having the sexual proclivities of strangers injected into their baseball season for another year.

One commenter replied, “We’re done with this.”

We’re done with this — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 1, 2026

Another wrote, “If it’s for everyone, why change the logo?”

If it’s for everyone, why change the logo? — West Texas Raider ⚓️🌵 (@WSTTEX) June 1, 2026

“It was ALWAYS for everyone before a certain sexuality needed to be elevated for a whole month,” another commenter wrote.

It was ALWAYS for everyone before a certain sexuality needed to be elevated for a whole month. — Slicpher (@shaunj_07) June 1, 2026

Most Americans, and especially sports fans, don’t spend their summers thinking about the LGBT agenda while watching baseball or other sports.

We want to cheer for our teams and against our rivals and to escape from the political divisions that dominate nearly every other aspect of our lives.

Instead, June arrives, and corporations once again transform their brands into big, gay billboards that celebrate degeneracy. What makes the annual spectacle so exhausting is that it drags on for so long — and the fatigue is real.

Most people could shrug off a single day or could probably tolerate a week of “pride.”

But “pride” month is exactly what the name implies — an entire month dedicated to the intolerant and militant rainbow army.

Are you tired of a small segment of the country hijacking an entire month every year? Yes No

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For years now, fans have watched sports leagues, corporations, and media companies devote one-twelfth of every year to rainbow branding and activist messaging.

Meanwhile, the nation’s military vveterans are lucky to get a single day\, and other important people and groups get nothing.

Also, the same companies eager to force rainbow logos on us don’t seem interested in making identical changes to their brands in parts of the world like the Middle East.

We all know why.

Whether corporate America wants to admit it or not, more and more Americans are ready for sports to be about sports again.

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