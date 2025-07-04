'Like the Energizer Bunny': Trump Takes Jobs Report Victory Lap at CNN's Expense

President Donald Trump took a victory lap Thursday after June’s stronger-than-expected jobs report, using CNN’s own words to underscore the economy’s continued strength under his administration.

Trump posted a series of updates on Truth Social, highlighting coverage from outlets that have historically been harsh toward him.

The June jobs report showed 147,000 jobs added and an unemployment rate that dipped to 4.1 percent.

CNN senior reporter Matt Egan appeared Thursday with anchor Sara Sidner to react to the data.

Egan told viewers, “This jobs market is like the Energizer Bunny. Every single time we expect it to run out of steam, it just keeps going and going.”

CNN: "This jobs market is like the Energizer Bunny. Every single time we expect it to run out of steam, it just keeps going and going." "We were also expecting a slowdown — we did NOT get that." "The unemployment rate was expected to go up — it didn't. It went DOWN." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/glEpmwgFSX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 3, 2025

Egan continued, “We were also expecting a slowdown. We did not get that. This is basically in line with May, which was revised higher.”

He added, “That’s also good news. The unemployment rate was expected to go up. It didn’t. It went down to 4.1%. That is a very healthy number.”

“This is still relatively historically low,” Egan said. “And again, it’s below the 4.3% that we had expected.”

Trump shared the clip without commentary, letting CNN’s stunned tone speak for itself.

The president did quote Egan directly when he wrote, “This jobs market is like the Energizer Bunny. Every single time we expect it to run out of steam, it just keeps going and going…”

Trump then highlighted analysis from Bloomberg Surveillance, which also acknowledged the unexpected strength in the labor market.

Quoting Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro, Trump wrote: “This is good news; much better than expected.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.03.25 09:36 AM EST “This is good news; much better than expected." "In our survey, economists were looking for [the unemployment rate] to climb up to 4.3 — It comes in at 4.1." "Jobless claims — Much lower than expected." pic.twitter.com/HJuL1gqKTy — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 3, 2025

Ferro told viewers, “In our survey, economists were looking for [the unemployment rate] to climb up to 4.3 — It comes in at 4.1.”

He added, “Jobless claims, much lower than expected.”

Trump also posted a screenshot of an X post from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.03.25 10:07 AM EST pic.twitter.com/5aLOaDNB9E — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 3, 2025

That post read: “The jobs report again shattered expectations, with 147,000 new jobs added in June! @POTUS’ America First policies continue to unleash historic growth and prosperity for our workers.”

