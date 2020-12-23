Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed coronavirus mask mandates in an interview Saturday, saying they’re unscientific and comparing the effectiveness of most masks to “wearing your underwear” on your face.

Paul, a physician, noted that places with strict mask mandates have experienced a spike in COVID-19 infections.

“Every one of the mandates — and you look in country after country, state after state — you look at when the mask mandates went in — the incidents went up exponentially after the mandates,” the senator told Breitbart News. “Restaurants, nobody can eat in a restaurant, there’s no science behind any of that.”

Paul said “there’s no evidence” that the masks worn by most Americans slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The masks aren’t working at all,” he said. “The thing’s going through the roof and people are dying. …

“The N95 mask actually does work to a certain extent, if worn properly and used [with] sterile technique. In the hospital, our doctors — I have a brother and sister who are doctors, they wear the N95 mask, and it’s kept them from getting infected — but there’s no value to the cloth mask, at all.

“It’s like wearing your underwear. You might as well cut your underwear up and wear your underwear as protection. It doesn’t work.”

Paul also blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the career government bureaucrat and Hillary Clinton superfan who’s the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci has flip-flopped numerous times on key issues related to the coronavirus, including the necessity of masks.

In January, he told Newsmax host Greg Kelly that the virus was “not a major threat” to Americans or something they should be worried about.

In January, Dr Tony Fauci was on my show telling America not to worry about the Coronavirus—that it wasn’t a major threat to the people. January 21, 2020, 20 seconds: pic.twitter.com/RLDivpgbAq — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 3, 2020

In March, Fauci said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that Americans shouldn’t be walking around in masks.

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is,” Fauci said. “And often, there are unintended consequences: People keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

Now, Paul said, Fauci basically wants an indefinite mask mandate and extended lockdowns, which would destroy the U.S. economy and erode Americans’ civil liberties.

“If Fauci has his way, you’ll never give up on the mask,” the senator warned. “It’s all about submission. They want you to submit to their will, whether there’s any science.”

Paul also pointed out that the flip-flopping Fauci breathlessly hyped school shutdowns for months before reversing his position last week.

President Donald Trump has said from the beginning that schools should never have shut down. So-called experts now concede that Trump was right because children are at minuscule risk of either contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“I’ve been telling Fauci for six months, the evidence is that if you open schools, you will not get a surge,” Paul told Breitbart. “The whole world accepts it except for Dr. Fauci. He finally accepted it last week, six months after I started showing him the evidence.”

Paul joins a growing chorus of critics who say Fauci has been a fearmongering failure.

Earlier this month, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson summed up the sentiments of millions of Americans when he trashed Fauci as a “power-mad incompetent” who has unnecessarily stoked public hysteria.

