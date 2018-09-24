Limbaugh Warns GOP To Get Kavanaugh Confirmed or Kiss Midterms Goodbye

Congressional Republicans will pay the price if the Senate fails to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh predicted Monday.

The vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination has been stalled over accusations that 30 years ago, while in high school and in college, he engaged in actions that his accusers have labeled sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to hear from one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, as well as Kavanaugh himself. Although Republicans are coalescing behind a plan to vote this week, Democrats are clamoring for further delays in any confirmation vote to investigate potential new accusations.

Limbaugh said that must not happen.

“If the Republicans do not get this vote taken and have Kavanaugh confirmed, you can kiss the midterms goodbye. You can kiss goodbye holding the House and you can kiss goodbye holding the Senate. Because whatever the Democrats think of their base, the one thing I know that if you guys fold on this and cave and keep bending over backward — You’ve done that enough. You’ve demonstrated that you don’t hate women,” Limbaugh said.

“You’ve demonstrated that you’re open minded. You’ve demonstrated that you want to hear from her. You’re never gonna hear from her! She’s never gonna show up. She’s not telling a story that can be verified, Senator Grassley. She’s not gonna show up. If you guys don’t conduct this vote in defiance of all this and if Avenatti gets one foot in the door to a Senate committee to start telling his story, then you can kind of kiss good-bye Republican chances in the midterms in November. Because people are gonna logically say, ‘What good does it do?'” he said.

Limbaugh said the longer the process drags on, the more charges will be advanced, like those from Avenatti who is now claiming he can link Kavanaugh to illegal activity involving gang-raping high school girls in the 1980s.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will not leave Kavanaugh twisting in the wind, The Hill reported

“I want to make it perfectly clear … Judge Kavanaugh will be voted on here on the Senate floor. Up or down on the Senate floor. This fine nominee to the Supreme Court will receive a vote in the Senate in the near future,” the Kentucky Republican said Monday on the Senate floor.

McConnell did not specify a time for a vote.

“Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed,” McConnell said, according to Roll Call.

“Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations that are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated,” McConnell said.

“Democrats have signaled for months they’d put on whatever performance the far left special interests demanded and throw all the mud, all the mud they could manufacture,” McConnell said. “Even by the far left’s standards, this evil, evil smear campaign has hit a new low.”

Limbaugh on Monday said he expects Ford will not attend Thursday’s hearing.

“I don’t think Dr. Ford will show up — and particularly now,” he said. “She’s got more reason not to show up. ‘Kavanaugh simply refuses to go away! Kavanaugh simply will not admit it. Therefore, I can’t! I can’t… I can’t… I don’t feel safe with him there. No, I can’t. I won’t. Especially since Kavanaugh gets to go last.'”

Limbaugh said the left is perverting justice by condemning Kavanaugh as guilty without proof.

“In tinhorn dictatorships, in communist countries and totalitarian regimes, it is true that the accused is automatically guilty. This is what the left seeks, particularly in politicized events, and since they’ve politicized everything, this is what they seek. Once accused, a conservative is guilty and will be denied (if they can do it) a chance to prove innocence,” he said.

