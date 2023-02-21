Limbaugh's Brother: 'God Spoke Through Rush' During His Final Shows, He Didn't Believe Death Was Near

Rush Limbaugh was a man who always reminded his audience that he was a “talent on loan from God.”

However, the conservative radio icon was never one to share his faith on air, not talking much about it until the months leading up to his death from cancer at the age of 70 in 2021. Now, his brother David is going public about Rush’s “relationship” with the Lord.

In an interview with the YouTube channel All Israel News published last week, David Limbaugh said “God spoke through Rush” during the final months of his battle — and that he didn’t believe the end was near.

“I think God and his sovereignty used Rush to show His own power and His own love. And Rush had such influence, and people were praying for him so much, that had to be encouraging to people,” said David Limbaugh, an author and pundit in his own right.

Host Joel Rosenberg read Limbaugh’s “tearjerking” talk about his faith shortly before his death, after he told his audience “it’s tough to realize that there are days that I do not think that I’m under a death sentence, but that’s over.”

“You know, all in all, I feel very blessed to be here speaking with you today. Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that. But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible — and it’s still true,” he said during those remarks.

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are. But it’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment.”

After Rosenberg read about Rush’s “personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” David Limbaugh said “that came from the Holy Spirit, in my opinion.”

“He didn’t think he was going to die in a week, a month,” David said. “He probably thought he had — if he had thought about it — six months. But he was dead two weeks later, after he said” what he did.

“What I’m telling you — this is exciting, this gives me goosebumps — I’m telling you intellectually, intellectually, he didn’t know,” David continued about Rush.

“He still had hope. So guess who did know? God. Guess who was talking through him? God. Jesus Christ was telling him to give this final monologue through me, through you, from me, so people can look back on this and be inspired by what you said.”

David said that “God spoke through Rush because God knew when he was going and that he wouldn’t have another Christmas. And I just think that’s moving and just very cool to me.”







Indeed, Rush’s relationship with God became more open as he neared the end, even though he believed he had a bit more time to share it.

#RushLimbaugh updates audience: some disease progression on his lung cancer scan, so treatment will be tweaked. Upbeat nonetheless: “It’s a great thing to wake up each morning. Stop and thank God when you do.” He says he is humbled by all the prayers; so let us multiply them. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) October 19, 2020

In December 2022, David Limbaugh described his own evolution from a spiritual skeptic to a believer in God — and part of it was through his own writing, especially a book he co-authored with his daughter about Jesus Christ.

“One of the reasons I decided to start writing Christian books is because I know what it’s like to be a skeptic,” David Limbaugh said.

“I know what it’s like to be intimidated by the Bible — and I also know what it’s like to overcome that skepticism and intimidation,” he continued.

“One of the things, when I was a skeptic, that finally put me over the top … was the pervasiveness of evil in the world,” he told CBN.

“There’s no other explanation of evil — the level and intensity of evil that we witness — than the Biblical worldview,” he added.

Rush certainly chronicled plenty of evil on his show — and even if he did it with a light touch and a sense of humor, he knew there was real darkness and fought against it with all his might.

The “talent on loan from God” may have been taken from us too soon, it feels — but the impact Rush left will reverberate long after he relinquished his position behind the golden EIB microphone to become Heaven’s own radio host.

