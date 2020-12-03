Login
Lin Wood Blasted for Using Rhetoric That Could Cost the GOP the Senate

By Kipp Jones
Published December 3, 2020 at 9:26am
Attorney Lin Wood, who is representing 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse and contends the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump through massive fraud, is being blasted online by conservatives for urging Republicans not to vote in next month’s Georgia Senate runoff races unless the Republican candidates do more to address claims of widespread electoral fraud.

Wood and attorney Sidney Powell both spoke in the Atlanta area on Wednesday, and Wood went against President Donald Trump’s call for voters to support the Republican candidates in next month’s Georgia Senate runoffs.

Wood said that if GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do more to address allegations of election fraud in their state, they do not deserve conservatives’ votes in the January elections.

“They have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For god’s sake, fix it. You’ve got to fix it before we’ll do it again,” Wood said.

“Do not be fooled twice, this is Georgia,” he added. “We’re not going to go vote on Jan. 5 in another machine made by China.”

“They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently [Republican Gov. Brian Kemp], call a special session of the Georgia legislature,” Wood said.

“If [Loeffler and Perdue] do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them.”

Wood was excoriated online by prominent conservatives following his impassioned speech:

Trump has asked Georgians to turn out and vote to keep the Senate out of Democratic hands.

Of course, if Loeffler and Perdue both lose their respective races and presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, Republicans will no longer have control of the Senate.

If all three of those things come to pass, Democrats presumably would only need the vote of self-described moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in order to have free rein to violate constitutional and governmental norms thanks to the tie-breaking vote of a potential vice president in Kamala Harris.

Goodbye filibuster; welcome to the Union; Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.; and see ya never, Second Amendment.

Arguably, the First Amendment is also on the ballot in Georgia.

If the last year has shown us anything, it’s that leftists, generally speaking, support curtailing freedom of speech, especially online.

I admittedly am in the camp which views the reported results of the 2020 election with more than suspicion.

I am joined by nearly half the country in feeling that Democrats or Democrat-loyal operatives attempted to suppress legal voters through nefarious activities.

With that said, If I were a resident of Georgia, I’d crawl to the polls to vote for Loeffler and Perdue, even if I had to hold my nose while doing so, and that’s with all due respect to Mr. Wood.

Conservatives will be fighting election integrity for a long time to come.

It is the singular issue which should unite us all.

But that fight will be exceedingly difficult if Democrats take away the GOP’s Senate majority.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







