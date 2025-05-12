Lincoln Project Bashes Trump's Latest Move, Then Finds Out Abraham Lincoln Did the Same Thing

One group of anti-Trump Republicans named after President Abraham Lincoln complained about a possible move the current commander-in-chief’s administration could take, apparently forgetting that their namesake made the exact same move.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on Friday that the administration could suspend the writ of habeas corpus since the country is flooded with illegal aliens.

“That’s an option we’re actively looking at,” Miller said, noting that the Constitution allows for such a move during an invasion.

“A lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not,” he added.

Miller then argued that previous actions from Congress actively bar courts authorized under Article III of the Constitution from involving themselves in immigration cases.

Among the critics of Miller, and the broader Trump administration possibly taking that course of action, was the Lincoln Project, a group formed by past Republican Party members who opposed President Donald Trump in the last election.

“Suspending habeas corpus. Let that sink in,” the group said on social media platform X.

Suspending habeas corpus. Let that sink in. https://t.co/Ik80lIKvuJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 9, 2025

But other users were quick to point out that Lincoln, their namesake, famously suspended the writ of habeas corpus during the Civil War.

Lincoln took that action between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., since the capital city rested in pro-slavery territory.

That meant military officials could arrest individuals deemed threats to military operations without arraignment or indictment.

X users immediately pointed out that reality to the Lincoln Project.

“What do you mean we can legally do this via a law passed in congress and signed by… Abraham Lincoln?!” the social media account Aristophanes noted, citing a summary of Lincoln’s actions.

“This may be the greatest self own in history,” Auron MacIntyre, a commentator with The Blaze, reacted.

“Next up arresting judges and congressmen, shutting down state legislatures, shutting down newspapers, and sending the military against Americans!” Tennessee pastor and podcast host Andrew Isker added. “Where does it end!?”

Many commenters noted that the Lincoln Project has an extensive history of criticizing Trump despite its consistent references to the historic Republican Party.

Beyond endorsing now-former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson has expressed his anti-Trump sentiment in a visceral way for nearly a decade, even alluding in 2015 to the eventual assassination attempt that almost took Trump’s life last summer.

“The donor class can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘Oh, well, don’t worry, this will work itself out.’ They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said at the time during an interview with MSNBC.

