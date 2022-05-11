Lincoln Project Founder Melts Down, Defends Groomer in Embarrassing Twitter Tantrum

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt spent the weekend furiously rage-tweeting, lashing out at his political critics and claiming he’s the victim of a coordinated attempt to ruin his supposedly solid reputation.

But it wasn’t a Trump Republican that set up the establishment political consultant for a full weekend of Twitter trash-talk.

Most of Schmidt’s ire was reserved for Meghan McCain, the daughter of the deceased senator, whose presidential campaign he worked for in 2008.

.@MeghanMcCain These are the last words I will ever say to you. Our relationship wasn’t working for me. It was toxic. You know, with all the abuse, smearing and lying. I tried to get you to listen but you are a screamer and not a listener. We have to break up and say bye now. ✋ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 9, 2022

Schmidt bitterly complained that he hadn’t been invited to John McCain’s funeral, claiming the deceased senator’s daughter was responsible for “humiliating cruelty.”

16/ She hit the mark. @MeghanMcCain I want you to know that was the greatest act of cruelty I ever experienced. It was for all of us that you targeted. It was humiliating and shaming. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

Schmidt voiced his fury that McCain has criticized the group’s pedophile connections, claiming that Meghan has called him personally a pedophile.

She didn’t say she didn’t like @MeghanMcCain. She said she “had two good sons” I said, “everyone knows that”

I get it. Meghan is John McCain’s daughter so she can call me a pedophile and smear me with abuse for 14 un responded years because I told her NO in 2008. Sorry. https://t.co/VoDLkivcdS — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 7, 2022

Schmidt decided to drop old dirt from 2008 in an attempt to get payback on Meghan McCain.

In a rambling hit piece, Schmidt accused the late John McCain of various indiscretions, such as covering up an adulterous affair with a lobbyist during his 2008 campaign, and cavorting with political operatives of pro-Putin former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

This is a story about public lying. It is a story about Senator John McCain’s lying… Read more on The Warning. Sign up at: https://t.co/6u1yyFzFmm — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 9, 2022

In a new low for the neocon hit piece group, Schmidt openly defended John Weaver, the organization’s founder.

Weaver was forced to resign after admitting to sexually harassing more than 20 boys and young men, in some cases promising political job opportunities in return for homosexual sex acts.

Schmidt claimed that Weaver’s life had been “destroyed because he had the nerve to stand up against Donald Trump.”

Schmidt falsely claimed that Weaver’s indiscretions were limited to adult men. In reality, victims of Weaver, who were as young as 14 years old, have come forward to reveal the operative sought to groom them.

2/ destroyed because he had the nerve to stand up against Donald Trump. I saw John Weaver on one occasion between July 07 and today. Every person in the organization I founded was smeared in a grotesque series of garbage stories and guilt by association attacks. What is the — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 8, 2022

It didn’t escape Schmidt’s critics that the internet tough guy had tweeted nearly every single hour between Saturday and Sunday, showing off a level of obsession one might expect from an individual afflicted with severe Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Steve Schmidt has been tweeting nonstop for the past 25 hours. He hasn’t taken more than an hour between tweets since yesterday at 8:30 am. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 8, 2022

