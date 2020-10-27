The anti-Trump Lincoln Project dropped a new election ad Monday that many viewers found to be unintentionally hilarious.

The Lincoln Project, which was founded by former members of the Republican Party establishment political consulting class, have opposed President Donald Trump since prior to his 2016 clinching of the GOP nomination.

As a result, former GOP consultants such as Bill Kristol, Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt have aligned with the Democratic Party to help defeat Trump.

But a digital ad released online Monday after the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett shows the group has become somewhat of a piñata for those who support Trump’s continued success championing conservative causes.

TRENDING: Biden's Worst Nightmare as 7,000 Cars Show for Trump Parade in Vital Swing State

The ad shows a mother waking up her young son in the middle of the night to tell him the results of an election in which Trump has apparently been elected to a third term as president.

The mother in the ad tells her son, “You asked me to wake you and tell you what happened in the election.”

Do you think President Donald Trump will be re-elected? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (433 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

“Who won?” the boy asks.

The despondent mother responds, “Trump. Trump won.”

“I thought you could only be president two times,” the boy replies.

“Not anymore,” the mother then says with a look of terror in her eyes.

The ad concludes with a message reading, “Stop him or it will never stop. Vote him out.”

Viewers of the ad were quick to point out its silliness.

RELATED: Would-Be Debate Moderator Suspended After Admitting He Lied About Being Hacked

The Lincoln Project continues to outdo themselves with one of the most absurd ads of all time pic.twitter.com/xR9minzOUa — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) October 27, 2020

Lmao!! There’s a level of pathetic, but if you look lower you can find the Lincoln Project. 😂😂😂 — JC Mounduix (@JCMounduix) October 27, 2020

I love that in this simulation he not only won this reelection next week, but has continued winning despite the Lincoln Project’s best efforts to tweet him into submission — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 27, 2020

The ad’s messaging seems to portray the president as being dictatorial and guilty of violating the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms in office.

But the ad unintentionally portrays Trump as being so popular that perhaps that amendment was repealed.

It was not clear.

The family in the ad also appeared to living quite comfortably, which undercuts the the Lincoln Project’s not-so subtle message that the president is a tyrant who has destroyed the country.

The ad further neglects to explain how a dictatorial leader in the dystopian future portrayed is guilty of wrongdoing, as the ad shows Trump winning what would appear to be a fair election.

And yet another inconstancy was pointed out by social media commentator Noam Blum, who tweeted, “It doesn’t make any sense. The kid would have known that Trump was running for a third term already.”

It doesn’t make any sense. The kid would have known that Trump was running for a third term already. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 27, 2020

The former Republicans behind the ad, and the Lincoln Project, view themselves as the country’s few remaining principled conservatives.

Kristol, the former editor of the now-defunct “Weekly Standard,” was once viewed as perhaps the party’s most influential unelected figure.

He and other former prominent Republicans see Trump’s place as the leader of the party as some sort of aberration, and whether it be on Nov. 3 or in four years, they and others hope to carry the conservative banner again some day when Trump is retired.

Despite Trump’s success in appointing now three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, and championing conservative causes such as religious liberty and the sanctity of life, the issue, at least for the Lincoln Project, has always been about Trump’s personality and not about policy.

In any event, the Lincoln Project and its NeverTrump stalwart founders are largely viewed as out of touch with the conservative base.

Using the the Lincoln Project’s chilly reception by the GOP base online as a metric, the former Republicans no longer have their hands on the pulse of the party they once helped to guide policy for.

Ads such as the one released Monday do little to dispel a notion that at this point, the Lincoln Project is simply attempting to remain relevant in an age where the country’s politics have shifted to leave the former GOP establishment consulting class behind.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.