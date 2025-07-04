Share
Commentary

Linda McMahon Responds After Gavin Newsom's Office Uses Clip of GOP Mayor Piledriving Her

 By Johnathan Jones  July 4, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office tried to score political points this past week by posting a wrestling GIF of Education Secretary Linda McMahon being body-slammed by a man.

It didn’t go as planned.

McMahon warned radical governors such as Newsom that their failure to adhere to Title IX rules to protect female athletes would result in them losing federal funding.

The secretary touched on the topic during an interview with Fox News, which she shared a clip of on X.

She tagged Newsom and commented, “Letting men beat women in their sport of choice is illegal and wrong. You can either stand up for women or answer to the law.”

Newsom’s office responded by sharing a 2003 clip of McMahon’s former WWE persona being physically dominated by a male wrestler — Republican Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, better known as “Kane.”

The governor’s team captioned the GIF: “Live look at Linda’s legal claims.”

Did you ever watch WWE?

The image shows the much larger Jacobs lifting McMahon over his head before slamming her to the ground.

In a post meant to mock McMahon, Newsom’s office instead highlighted the very concern she was raising: women are being overpowered — literally and politically — by men in competitive spaces.

Newsom’s office later commented, “Secretary McMahon is confusing government with her WrestleMania days — dramatic, fake, and completely divorced from reality. This won’t stick.”

McMahon fired back Wednesday in comments to Fox News.

Related:
DeSantis and Trump Working on Unprecedented Plan That Would Supercharge Deportations

“I think what that said is that Gavin Newsom doesn’t really take this seriously at all. And I was surprised that that was the clip that he used… He was trying to be funny on a very serious matter. We have women who are training to compete in these sports who lose scholarship and sponsorship opportunities, who get injured, who are compelled to be in dressing rooms or their intimate spaces with men, and that is absolutely unfair.”

McMahon also pointed out that Newsom admitted to Charlie Kirk earlier this year that it is unfair to allow women and girls to be subjected to facing stronger, more physically imposing males in competition.

In attempting to humiliate a sitting cabinet official, Newsom’s team used an image of a woman being violently slammed to the ground by a man, and thought it was clever.

But the message it actually sent was one of open contempt for women who speak up. And in this case, a woman who is actively working to protect fairness and safety in sports.

McMahon, a former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, has long been a public advocate for protecting women’s spaces in sports and education.

As Education Secretary, she has led President Donald Trump’s effort to push back against Biden-era attempts to redefine gender in ways that flout reality.

McMahon’s message has been clear: she stands with women and girls.

Newsom’s response was just as clear: mock, belittle, and erase them.

The post from his office might have been intended as a joke. But as usual, the joke was on the left.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Linda McMahon Responds After Gavin Newsom's Office Uses Clip of GOP Mayor Piledriving Her
'Like the Energizer Bunny': Trump Takes Jobs Report Victory Lap at CNN's Expense
'It Doesn't Make Sense': 28-Year-Old International Soccer Star Dies Days After His Wedding
FBI Supervisor Hired Prostitutes in US and Abroad: Report
Caitlin Clark Takes a Shot at the Rest of the WNBA After Her Team Wins Title: 'Everybody in the League Is Sick'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation