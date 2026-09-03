Lindsay Clancy Effect? Child, 2, Pronounced Dead, Mother Hospitalized in 'Domestic-Related Homicide' in Sleepy Suburb

A verdict has yet to be reached in the trial of 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy for the murder of her 3 children as the jury enters its sixth day of deliberations, but we could already be seeing its deleterious effects on motherhood and child rearing.

Clancy’s supporters have excused her behavior that January evening in 2023, siding with her defense team’s excuse that a state of postpartum depression and psychosis are to blame for her actions.

That droves of deranged women — some of them mothers — are excusing the deaths of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan is truly appalling, but surely they would not actually act like she did?

WMAQ-TV reported that Frankfort, Illinois, may have provided an early example of the Lindsay Clancy Effect when police arrived at a suburban home in Brook Stone Court neighborhood to discover a dead 2-year-old and a mother attempting self-harm.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are calling the incident a “domestic-related homicide” with the investigation ongoing.

A neighbor to the family, Carolyn Pappas, commented on the investigation, drawing the parallel to the trial.

Are horrific crimes like these being made more likely by feminists turning Lindsay Clancy into a folk hero? Yes No

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“This is just absolutely devastating, that this could be another Lindsay Clancy situation in our neighborhood, in our community. You never think it’s going to hit so close to home,” she said.

“And so yeah, that absolutely makes us think of that. And again, just more people I think are struggling than we realize and so we just need to be there for one another.”

Are we seeing a social contagion spread?

A culture of virtue in championing self-sacrifice, guardianship of the vulnerable, and family values is being replaced by avarice and self-aggrandizement in the name of being liberated.

Note a recent trend on social media platform TikTok where women appear to “joke” about killing their own children.

Insane women are now filming themselves on TikTok pretending to hurt their infants for clicks and fun. It’s a real knee slapper. pic.twitter.com/d57tzi4lqB — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) September 1, 2026

This is the next step in feminist ideology permeating.

Using a neo-Marxist framework, the aim is liberation.

Classical Marxism says those chains come from capitalism — therefore, it is justifiable to violently revolt, extinguishing the lives of the upper classes.

For feminist women, their chains are their offspring.

Children hold them down, overtaking their lives and keeping them from living up to their full potential.

Clancy’s trial may have greenlit the latest wave of the domestic revolution.

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