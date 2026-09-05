Lindsay Clancy Fangirls Push Child Killer's GoFundMe Total to Staggering $1.1M Following Mistrial

Friday’s mistrial has only emboldened the misguided TikTok-dwelling fangirls throwing their support behind 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy.

In case anyone needed reminding, Clancy stood trial for the murders of her three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

In January 2023, Clancy strangled the children to death before attempting to commit suicide by jumping from the second story of her home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, has admitted that Clancy killed the children, but tried to argue his client was not criminally responsible, citing postpartum depression and psychosis.

Friday saw Judge William Sullivan declare a mistrial after a week of jury deliberations, with one juror holding against his peers.

Now the New York Post says a GoFundMe for Clancy’s parents has raked in even more money, with the new goal being $3 million.

“The Musgrove Family Fund” was established by Brandee Mulligan, a 42-year-old with three of her own children.

The fundraiser currently sits at $1.18 million.

She gave the New York Post information which should surprise absolutely no one.

“I’m an impulsive person and I use TikTok and I’m like, here’s my idea, OK, I’ll just do it,” Mulligan said.

What a surprise. The impulsive TikTok using mom wanted to help the Clancy family.

“I don’t have any contact with them. I did it without even asking permission,” she said.

Mike and Paula Musgrove would relocate from their Wallingford, Connecticut, home to Massachusetts after the 2023 killings of their grandchildren. A GoFundMe representative confirmed the money would go to them.

On the GoFundMe’s intent, Mulligan wrote, “That is who this fundraiser is for, Mike and Paula, who have spent years traveling back and forth, staying in hotels, attending court proceedings and ultimately relocating from Connecticut to Massachusetts so they could remain close to Lindsay.”

“Their lives have largely been put on hold while they have continued doing what parents do: showing up for their child during the unimaginable.”

She said on the news of a mistrial, “I’ve decided to raise the goal of this fundraiser since this process has been extended, so is the time Paula and Mike will remain away from their home, continuing to carry the costs that come with being there for their daughter every day.

“The original purpose of this fundraiser hasn’t changed — it’s simply to take one thing off their plate while they continue to show up for their family. If they have to keep showing up longer, I want to make sure the support does too.”

Mulligan is worried about them “being there for their daughter every day.”

Come again?

Clancy’s supporters have a backwards sense of empathy.

Remember that there are three sweet, innocent children who are dead.

Read some of the quotes gathered by Spiked from her fanatics.

One accused her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, of the horrific crimes, writing, “Last week, I thought Lindsay Clancy killed her babies during postpartum psychosis. I now believe Patrick Clancy drugged Lindsay… pushed her out a window, and strangled his children with exercise bands so he could marry his new wife.”

Another said, “She was failed, she was let down. So many women suffer from postpartum and they don’t always get the help that they need.”

Never forget, these people are defending a self-declared child killer.

Neo-Marxist cultural rot has ingrained a sense that society is at fault for the conduct of individual criminals — even in the most egregious cases.

Luigi Mangione, the 28-year-old on trial for the murder of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Johnson, is seen by many as a victim of the healthcare system.

For stabbing a white student at a track meet, black 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony is the victim of racial animus, not an impulsive murderer.

Here’s a novel idea — these people are horrible, and are indeed responsible for their crimes.

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