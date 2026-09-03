The murder trial of 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy for the killing of her three children in January 2023 has spawned a depraved band of liberal wine moms who excuse her homicidal tendencies on the flimsy basis of “that could have been me.”

Clancy and her defense team anxiously await the verdict as Thursday will see the jury entering its sixth day of deliberations, but her supporters aren’t just crying innocent, they’re mimicking her behavior.

Take a look at a new trend plaguing social media platform TikTok.

Women hold their small children then cut to holding a doll which they pretend to kill as a placeholder.

The captions read, “Postpartum anxiety got me like…” and “Postpartum anxiety be like…”

I guarantee you these are all liberal women… evil https://t.co/K9PdttCZsn — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 1, 2026

Clancy’s attorneys have argued issues with postpartum depression and psychosis are responsible for her taking the lives of 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.

The Daily Citizen notes Clancy has not refuted that she is the one who killed the children, but that she cannot be held accountable because of her mental state.

These women embody the chants of “Give us Barabbas” from the time of Christ’s crucifixion.

They would rather let a killer go free, showing a preference for this fallen world and sin.

We’ve seen instances of this with the trial of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, found guilty in the April 2025 stabbing of a fellow high school student Austin Metcalf and the trial of 28-year-old Luigi Mangione for the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Johnson.

With that pattern in mind, Clancy’s supporters truly stand out.

They do not just excuse her behavior; they’ve created a culture of death around it with the common identifier of motherhood.

These women are joking about ending the lives of their own children.

Should their husbands, if they happen to be married, see the footage, they should take immediate action to protect their children.

Should they be single, Child Protective Services should, in the very least, do a wellness check.

This is the unfortunate next step in a culture that reviles motherhood. Abortion is freeing for women as the left performs mental gymnastics in arguing a child in the womb is not a human being.

But we’ve devolved even further. Now it is socially acceptable to murder children after birth.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.