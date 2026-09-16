Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Allegedly Identified, Causing Judge to Impound List

The judge presiding over the notorious Lindsay Clancy murder trial has indefinitely impounded the list of jurors in the case — even as the identity of its lone holdout is all but officially public knowledge.

In an order issued Monday, according to the Boston Herald, Judge William Sullivan extended an impoundment he’d already imposed when the case ended in a mistrial Sept 4.

But in an era when liberals have made it clear they have no boundaries, it appears the damage is already done.

As most of the nation knows, Clancy is the Massachusetts mother who has confessed to killing her three children in 2023, but claimed in her trial over the summer that she was not responsible for her actions because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Her jury was prepared to acquit her but for one lone holdout who refused to go along.

That holdout has not only been named by various social media accounts, his past brushes with the law have been reported, disputes with his landlord have been aired, and The Boston Globe, Massachusetts’ largest newspaper, has used his name in an article that described how revelations about the man’s past raised “deeper questions about the jury selection process in the high-profile case.”

(A conservative might argue that the case raised “deeper questions” about the sanity of Massachusetts liberals.)

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He was — apparently — also interviewed by a YouTube personality.

It’s not all been bad news. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has actually offered the juror “sanctuary” status in the Sunshine State, and a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign for the man has reached more than $250,000 toward a goal of $300,000.

But that doesn’t change the essential point. After all that, there’s not a whole lot of privacy to protect. (The Western Journal still isn’t using his name at this point. Readers won’t have a problem finding it elsewhere if they choose to look.)

And that means there’s a whole lot of danger for him — as there is a danger for just about any American who stands in the way of progressive leftists and their drive to warp every American institution into the shape they see fit.

In his order extending the impoundment order, Sullivan wrote, according to the Herald, that “There is a risk of immediate and irreparable injury should the list be made available to the public at this time.”

That’s a fair assessment of the situation, given that the holdout juror has been all but officially declared a villain by the American left.

As former prosecutor, author, and Massachusetts-based legal analyst Margaret McLean told WJAR-TV in Rhode Island, “This person’s personal life has completely been exposed on the internet, including his picture, and he is supposed to remain anonymous.”

And that could set a bad precedent for those called to jury service in the future.

“Are we going to not want to serve on a jury because we’re afraid that our past could come out for everybody to see publicly?” McLean asked, according to the station.

The fact that he is a black man — a matter both incomprehensible and infuriating among liberal opinion shapers — only adds to the tension.

The only thing liberals despise more than white male conservatives are blacks of either sex who have the temerity to think for themselves. (The leftist loathing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas makes their attacks on conservative justices like Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett look pale in comparison.)

And in the Clancy case — where the killer’s fans claim she is actually a victim, and raise oodles of money on her behalf — the fact that a black man is standing against libs to defend law and order has to be beyond infuriating.

Sullivan’s order might have been well-intentioned. It certainly invoked a danger that is all too evidently real.

There’s no question that this juror deserves protection at all costs. It’s just as certain, though, that a judge’s order supposedly protecting his name from being public isn’t going to be nearly enough, and isn’t nearly in time.

Leftists have spent most of the 21st century proving they have no boundaries. The Clancy trial, and its holdout juror, is just the latest damning case.

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