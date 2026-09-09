Three jurors in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial are publicly blaming one man for blocking their attempt at a unanimous insanity acquittal.

The women spoke Tuesday in an interview that aired on Boston’s WBTS-TV, and all three women lashed out at the male holdout.

The comments from the trio of female jurors came just days after Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in the Plymouth, Massachusetts, case that gripped the country.

The 12 jurors — nine female and three male — failed to reach a decision in the case after seven days of deliberations, Reuters noted.

Foreperson Roni Carlson fumed that the male holdout refused to change his position, despite pressure from the other 11 jurors.

“He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms, I was so excited,” Carlson said.

Female jurors in the Lindsay Clancy trial rip the lone male holdout juror who refused to side with them. “He would not interact with us… He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Patriot. pic.twitter.com/tmNV7CUIDP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2026

She said the juror then refused to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity.

“But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity,” Carlson claimed the man said.

Juror Paula Devlin told the outlet she viewed the still-unidentified holdout as “very arrogant” as he weighed the evidence.

“He really did not take anything that anybody said,” Devlin told WBTS.

The jurors praised Clancy’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington as everything from “compassionate” to “funny.”

Lindsay Clancy jurors giggle over how “entertaining” & “compassionate” Kevin Reddington was. “Just his whole demeanor was funny…” Totally insane. There was zero chance of a guilty verdict because the female jurors were in love with Clancy’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/zwpyAKgHYw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2026

Clancy, 36, admitted killing her three children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023.

She strangled Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, with exercise bands, but her defense team argued she was in the throes of postpartum psychosis at the time.

Will Lindsay Clancy be convicted in a new trial? Yes No

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She then cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-story window, leaving her permanently paralyzed.

Her defense argued that the alleged psychosis had caused her to lose control of her actions.

Carlson said the jury was never deciding whether Clancy killed her children, as she had confessed. She said the evidence she saw showed Clancy “snapped” and that she could not have been held criminally liable for the triple murder.

Juror Kellie Farina lashed out at the prosecution’s case, which she said lacked compassion for Clancy and not the three children she killed.

“I just found it to be harsh,” Farina said. “Very, very harsh.”

Farina also slammed the holdout for having “the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

Here’s are the 3 jurors who went on TV , the 11 side of the Lindsay Clancy jury: • Paula Devlin — government-contractor work • Roni/Ronnie Carlson — retired 5th-grade special-needs teacher and the foreperson (A TEACHER??) • Kellie/Kelly Farina — retired chef from Plymouth… pic.twitter.com/KZYpDXCg4r — zach bitango (@ZachBitango) September 8, 2026

Prosecutors have not said whether they will retry Clancy, who is in custody at a psychiatric facility for now.

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