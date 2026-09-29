Lindsay Clancy Smiles as Judge Makes Decision on Motion to Dismiss Charges

The woman charged with murder in the strangling deaths of her three children found something to smile about in court on Tuesday.

Lindsay Clancy, whose case has become a cause celebre among radical feminists, managed a courtroom grin at Judge William Sullivan’s announcement that he would wait at least a month before ruling on Clancy’s attorney’s motion to dismiss the charges against her, the New York Post reported.

It was a long-shot motion, but from news reports about the case, Clancy attorney Kevin Reddington was on a tear throughout Tuesday’s hearing.

At one point, according to the New York Post, he argued there was a “total and complete lack of evidence” that Clancy had actually committed the crime which took place in January 2023, when her three children were strangled in the basement of their home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

🚨 OH. MY. GOD. I cannot believe Reddington just did this. “WHERE’S THE EVIDENCE SHE KILLED HER KIDS?” He says there is NO evidence — and that there was NO investigation. They just took other people’s word for it that Lindsay killed her kids For weeks, some Lindsay Clancy… pic.twitter.com/7LVsL4NjeD — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) September 29, 2026

That declaration likely came as news to everyone else in the courtroom, as well as the millions who have followed the high-profile case.

Will the judge dismiss the charges against Lindsay Clancy? Yes No

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Clancy’s defense throughout her trial — the defense that Reddington himself argued with considerable drama — was not that she didn’t kill the children. It was that she wasn’t responsible for the killings because she had committed them while afflicted by postpartum psychosis.

In other words, no one during the trial — including Reddington — disputed that Clancy was the physical agent of her three children’s deaths. The only legal question was whether she was legally responsible for “murder.”

Clancy also attempted suicide after the killings and ended up in a wheelchair.

Lindsay Clancy We must ask ourselves this. Why the 180 by Reddington as to who killed the kids? You stipulated that she murdered the kids. And now you are contending there is no evidence she murdered Cora, Dawson, and Callan? I thought you said she was crazy, flipped out, and… pic.twitter.com/DsCahK53IS — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) September 29, 2026

During her trial, witnesses who spoke to Clancy when she was hospitalized at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said she told them a “male voice” had ordered her to kill her children and that she obeyed it.

Reddington also denied being the cause of “persecution” of the lone juror who wanted to convict Clancy of murder during her first trial, which ended when a mistrial was declared on Sept. 4.

HOLY CRAP HE’S LOST IT. Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington just went berserk on the prosecution calling him out for ATTACKING lone holdout juror Michael Desronvil REDDINGTON: “I am TIRED of hearing ‘persecution,’ ‘attacking.’ I am doing all these ‘terrible… pic.twitter.com/55OEZXYNE6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2026

Reddington, who had excoriated the juror in court while deliberations were ongoing and filed a motion seeking an investigation of the man after the mistrial, claimed his actions were only in response to comments by others.

He included President Donald Trump and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace among those to whom he was responding.

Reddington — who at one point after the mistrial suggested Trump consider pardoning Clancy — might also be already playing to a future jury. If the Clancy case does go to trial again, potential jurors might be hearing him linking pro-conviction forces to two Republicans who are unpopular in deeply Democratic Massachusetts.

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