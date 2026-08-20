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Lindsay Clancy Trial Unexpectedly Halted, Judge Meets with Each Juror Individually

 By Jack Davis  August 20, 2026 at 4:01pm
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The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy came to a screeching halt Thursday for reasons that were not explained.

Clancy has been accused of murdering her three children.

“The Lindsey Clancy murder trial comes to an abrupt halt for the day after the judge individually questions every juror for reasons that have not been released,” Fox News posted on X.

The Connecticut Post said each juror was sworn in one by one and had a sidebar conference with the judge as Day 17 began.  The report said the reason for the one-by-one sidebars was unclear.

This was the second straight day court ended early, but Judge William Sullivan ordered the jury not to speculate as to the reasons, according to ABC News.

Will Lindsay Clancy be convicted?

“It’s going to be a short day, but also gear up for a longer day tomorrow,” Sullivan said. “If you’re going to hold it against anybody, hold it against me.”

Attorneys from both sides met with the judge as the end of the trial looms and both sides weigh in on potential instructions to the jury, according to WFXT-TV.

The Connecticut Post report indicated the defense wants instructions to include a discussion of “overmedication and ‘involuntary intoxication’ of prescription drugs.” The report said the prosecution opposes instruction on the intoxication subject.

The prosecution wants the jury instructed on first- and second-degree murder. The defense wants instruction on involuntary manslaughter.

The judge indicated closing arguments will take place Monday or Tuesday.

Related:
Lindsay Clancy Blamed 'A Male Voice' for Ordering Her to Kill Her Children: Court Testimony

Prior to the jury being sent home, in a court session that lasted two hours, Sheila Cavanaugh, a chaplain at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, testified, WFXT reported.

She said Clancy told her a male voice told her to slay her children and then kill herself.

“She alluded to having heard a voice and the voice, according to Lindsay, told her that if she did not follow the command, neither she nor her children would be safe,” Cavanaugh testified.

Cavanaugh said the first thing Clancy said to her was, “I’m so glad my children are safe.”

Cavanaugh’s testimony came under fire from a prosecutor because her testimony was not reflected in her notes of interactions with Clancy.

“All of these notes that detail every time you interacted with her. You never once wrote that she told you she heard a voice or what that voice said. Correct?” a prosecutor asked.

“Correct,” Cavanaugh replied.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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