Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Files for Official Investigation Into Holdout Juror

With the case against his client on hold, he wants a juror to be anwering questions now.

Kevin Reddington, representing Massachusetts Lindsay Clancy, asked the judge in the case on Friday to investigate the lone holdout on the jury that kept his client from escaping conviction on three counts of first-degree murder, WFXT-TV in Boston reported Monday.

And that includes grilling the man — “on the record in front of lawyers” — about his “truthfulness” during jury selection, according to The New York Times.

The defense lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman charged with killing her three young children, has asked the judge overseeing her murder trial to question a holdout juror about his “truthfulness” during the jury selection process, as well as some of his actions… — ABC News (@ABC) September 21, 2026

Among other things, Reddington’s motion seeks an examination of the juror’s cell phone history and the original jury questionnaires, according to The New York Times.

While the motion claims it does not aim to “touch the substance of deliberations,” the newspaper reported, the goal is clearly to question how truthful the juror was during the process of getting on the panel, possibly with an eye toward getting a different ending.

In a motion filed Sept. 10, Reddingon already asked Judge William Sullivan to vacate the mistrial declaration he issued Sept. 4 and declare Clancy innocent in light of the 11-1 jury vote in her favor, according to CT Insider, a news site based in Connecticut.

News about Friday’s motion is just the latest turn in the Clancy saga since a mistrial was declared in her murder trial on Sept. 4.

The mother of three had pleaded innocent to charges of murdering her three children, claiming she was under the influence of postpartum psychosis when she strangled them in the family home in Doxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023.

All but one of the jurors were prepared to go along with her, but the holdout’s intransigence led to Sullivan ending the trial without a verdict. The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 29.

Since the mistrial declaration, the holdout juror, 48-year-old Michael P. Desronvil, has been hounded by Clancy supporters and hit with death threats, to the point where he’s had to leave his home. His own legal problems have been widely publicized, including a rent dispute and domestic violence charges that were dropped.

In a statement last week, he publicly declared he had no doubts about Clancy’s guilt.

“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he said.

Speaking to The New York Times, Cornell University Law School Professor Valerie Hans, who bills herself as a national authority on the jury system, suggested Reddington’s efforts could have a ripple effect on others being willing to serve on juries in other cases.

It could send a signal, she told the newspaper, that ‘“privacy doesn’t matter if you come up with the wrong views in a case, views that the rest of the jury did not support.”

Reddington’s motion, she said, “leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, noted attorney Jonathan Turley clearly agreed.

Turley — who has publicly criticized Reddington before now — said the defense attorney’s Friday motion is “sort of entering that realm of creepy.”

“This is really sort of entering that realm of creepy.” Constitutional law attorney @JonathanTurley questions Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington over his challenge to the lone juror holdout and push for a retrial. Turley warns the fight sends a troubling message to anyone… pic.twitter.com/jKlamL5sHa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2026

“The message being sent to jurors is that if they find themselves in a high-profile case, that they’re going to just twist in the wind when they don’t go with, or they’re the lone holdout with one side,” he said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.