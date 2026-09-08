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Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, and Lindsay Clancy look on as Judge William Sullivan instructs the jury to continue deliberating, during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026.
Kevin Reddington, defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy, and Lindsay Clancy look on as Judge William Sullivan instructs the jury to continue deliberating, during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sept. 4, 2026. (Greg Derr - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Requests Pardon from Trump

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2026 at 6:24am
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Lindsay Clancy’s attorney is hoping that President Donald Trump will pardon the woman who killed her own children.

Clancy’s high-profile trial ended in a mistrial after one juror refused to go along with 11 others who wanted to acquit Clancy amid a vast rally of support for her claim that she suffered extreme postpartum depression.

No one denies Clancy killed her three small children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in January 2023. Her defense said this was a manifestation of postpartum depression in which Clancy did not know what she was doing. The prosecution painted her as cold, calculating, and fully rational when she killed her children.

On Tuesday, Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s lawyer, appeared on “Good Morning America.”

Reddington also said he hopes President Donald Trump would consider a pardon for his client, according to ABC News.

“I would like to say that, perhaps, Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case, may very well…” Reddington said in a video posted to X.

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon,” Reddington said.

Will Lindsay Clancy ultimately be convicted?


As of Tuesday morning, the White House had not commented on the request.

Last week, Trump was asked about the case.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Trump said when asked Friday about the trial, according to Fox News.

Related:
Trump Signs Orders to Block Certain Canadian Products from Being Sold in the U.S.

“It’s a horrible tragedy. I see what’s happened, and it looks like it’s a hung jury.”

“I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse,” he said.

“But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something,” he said.

He called the possibility of another trial “too bad,” according to CBS News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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