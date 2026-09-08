Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Requests Pardon from Trump

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney is hoping that President Donald Trump will pardon the woman who killed her own children.

Clancy’s high-profile trial ended in a mistrial after one juror refused to go along with 11 others who wanted to acquit Clancy amid a vast rally of support for her claim that she suffered extreme postpartum depression.

No one denies Clancy killed her three small children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — in January 2023. Her defense said this was a manifestation of postpartum depression in which Clancy did not know what she was doing. The prosecution painted her as cold, calculating, and fully rational when she killed her children.

On Tuesday, Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s lawyer, appeared on “Good Morning America.”

Reddington also said he hopes President Donald Trump would consider a pardon for his client, according to ABC News.

“I would like to say that, perhaps, Donald Trump, who felt compelled to speak out about this case, may very well…” Reddington said in a video posted to X.

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the type of person she is, what she’s been through, and consider a pardon,” Reddington said.

Will Lindsay Clancy ultimately be convicted? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (799 Votes) No: 16% (150 Votes)

EXCLUSIVE: George Stephanopoulos speaks exclusively with Lindsay Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington about the case. pic.twitter.com/lMTD5L8ZYi — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2026



As of Tuesday morning, the White House had not commented on the request.

Last week, Trump was asked about the case.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Trump said when asked Friday about the trial, according to Fox News.

Make no mistake, this is a calculated move designed to trigger the 🦇💩🤪🤪🤪 Clancy supporters into hating Trump even more. This will be spun by all the fake news agencies as Trump being against women. pic.twitter.com/jTnjUzyYwR — Texas Aeronaut 🌎 (@TxAeronaut) September 8, 2026

“It’s a horrible tragedy. I see what’s happened, and it looks like it’s a hung jury.”

“I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation. Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse,” he said.

Lindsay Clancy was prosecuted by the State of Massachusetts, not the federal government. Trump has pardon power over federal offenses, but he has zero authority over state charges. https://t.co/WNW2lYYr5a — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMoeDavis) September 8, 2026

“But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be [a] mental institution or jail or something,” he said.

He called the possibility of another trial “too bad,” according to CBS News.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.