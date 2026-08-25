Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial Is a Litmus Test for America's Moral Compass – Countless Women Have Failed It

The ongoing Lindsay Clancy murder trial is a litmus test for a society that has arguably lost its moral compass.

Countless women are failing that test.

No one is saying that carrying a child for nine months isn’t difficult, or that motherhood isn’t stressful.

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