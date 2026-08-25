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A group of women protests at a rally holding banners. (Alfonso Sangiao / Getty Images)

Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial Is a Litmus Test for America's Moral Compass – Countless Women Have Failed It

 By Johnathan Jones  August 25, 2026 at 7:03am
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The ongoing Lindsay Clancy murder trial is a litmus test for a society that has arguably lost its moral compass.

Countless women are failing that test.

No one is saying that carrying a child for nine months isn’t difficult, or that motherhood isn’t stressful.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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