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Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial Is a Litmus Test for America's Moral Compass – Countless Women Have Failed It
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The ongoing Lindsay Clancy murder trial is a litmus test for a society that has arguably lost its moral compass.
Countless women are failing that test.
No one is saying that carrying a child for nine months isn’t difficult, or that motherhood isn’t stressful.
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