Lindsey Graham Attributes Caravan Ignorance to Trump Derangement Syndrome

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Donald Trump on Sunday for sounding the alarm on the on-going migrant caravan issue and accused dissenters of doing so because they dislike the president.

“You have to really hate President [Donald Trump] to not understand the problems created by the caravans,” tweeted Graham.

“He is right to push back in order to deter future waves of illegal immigration.”

I support President Trump’s decision to close the border until we can get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum. We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 26, 2018

The South Carolina senator’s comments came in response to several hundred migrants from Central America who stormed the U.S.-Mexican border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had closed the San Ysidro port of entry earlier in the day.

Trump has repeatedly urged Congress to act on his immigration and asylum policy proposals, which includes funding the proposed border wall.

Democrats have consistently denied that illegal entry into the United States is a problem.

They have consequently refused to pass border security legislation.

In fact, the progressive-wing of the Democratic party has embraced the “no borders” movement.

It has also called for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Moreover, judges, primarily out of the liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, have repeatedly blocked enforcement of the president’s immigration rules.

“I support President Trump’s decision to close the border until we can get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum,” Graham continued.

“We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws.”

