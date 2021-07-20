South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said during an interview Monday on Fox News that including amnesty for illegal immigrants in the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill is “the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate.”

“If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before — the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House,” Graham told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It will lead to the breakdown of law and order beyond what you see today,” he added.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“The $3.5 trillion Democratic infrastructure package has got not a damn thing to do with infrastructure. They’re wanting to put amnesty in the infrastructure bill,” Graham argued.

Graham has often criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

The senator visited the nation’s southern border in March with other GOP leaders.

Graham was interviewed that month on Fox News’ “Hannity,” right after host Sean Hannity aired a truly alarming report from investigative reporter and Fox contributor Sara Carter, who obtained emails from a Border Patrol agent warning of a potential “disaster waiting to happen” in an overcrowded detention center in Donna, Texas, packed with underage illegal immigrants.

The email detailed how nearly 700 children were being held in an area intended for only 80, forced to sleep on their sides to conserve space, supervised by only two agents.

“If we have a fire, a carbon monoxide leak from the generators, a stampede, or any number of potential and likely occurrences, many people will die,” the email stated.

Combined with photos released by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas depicting overcrowding in the same center, the report helped build the image of a federal government overseeing a humanitarian catastrophe — all while Democrats pretend nothing is wrong.

“God bless the Border Patrol, God bless the custom[s] agents who are dealing with the Biden administration’s sh** show at the border,” Graham told Hannity.

“I’m going down with 18 senators Friday. And if I’m denied the ability to look into anyplace I want to go, we’re going to shut the Senate down.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Where are all the liberal hypocrites?” Graham asked.

“Where’s AOC? Where’s Elizabeth Warren? Where’s Vice President Harris, who basically protested outside of a facility in Homestead, Florida, during the Trump years holding migrant children.

“So here’s my message: President Biden, Vice President Harris, with all due respect, get off you’re a** and go to the border and look and see what you have caused by policies that will not work. Quit denying the obvious.

“This is not a crisis, it’s beyond a crisis. It’s a national security disaster in the making.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released its figures for June last week, which revealed border agents had more than 188,000 encounters with would-be illegal immigrants along the nation’s southwest last month.

The total for the year now exceeds more than 1 million — more than double the figure for all of last year.

