Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Iran’s oil refineries should be attacked if hostages taken by Hamas are harmed.

Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on Saturday, killing at least 900 people and taking over 100 hostages, according to CBS News, with at least nine Americans among those killed in the attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response to the attack would “echo for generations.”

“For every Israeli or American hostage executed by Hamas we should take down an Iranian oil refinery,” Graham said after he was told by “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith about threats by Hamas to execute hostages in retaliation for airstrikes. “The only way you’re going to keep this war from escalating is to hold Iran accountable. How much more death and destruction do we have to take from the Iranian regime? I am confident this was planned and funded by the Iranians.”







Videos posted on social media showed Hamas terrorists taking Israelis captive and also taking the bodies of some of those killed after they launched the attack.

“Hamas is a bunch of animals who deserve to be treated like animals,” Graham continued. “So, if I was Israel, I would go in the ground, there is no truce to be had here. … This is the best opportunity Israel has to destroy Hamas. Take it to the Iranians. If you harm one American in Syria by using your Iranian militia against us in Syria, if you escalate the war by urging Hezbollah to attack Israel in the north, if Hamas kills one American or Israeli hostage, we are going to blow up your oil refineries and put you out of business. It is now time to take the war to the ayatollah’s backyard.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted on X, formerly, Twitter that Israel would “definitely be eradicated” days before the deadly attack.

Imam Khomeini once described the usurper Zionist regime as a cancer. This cancer will definitely be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 3, 2023

Graham blasted the Biden administration for not demonstrating support for Israel. The White House announced a lid before noon Monday as President Joe Biden drew criticism for hosting a barbeque Sunday afternoon as the attack was continuing.

“Cloak the White House tonight in the Israeli flag,” Graham told “America Reports” co-host John Roberts. “You did it for pride month, I want to see the Israeli flag over the White House. The Brandenburg Gate has the Israeli flag. The Sydney music hall — opera house has the flag. Number 10 Downing has the Israeli flag.”

