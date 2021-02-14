Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Lindsey Graham: 'I Don't Know How Kamala Harris Doesn't Get Impeached' if the GOP Takes Over the House

×
By Joe Saunders
Published February 14, 2021 at 12:47pm
Mewe Share P Share

Democrats who decided to impeach then-President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion might be having second thoughts before too long, Sen. Lindsay Graham said Sunday.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” the South Carolina Republican said his party could well turn the tactic on Vice President Kamala Harris if it retakes the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

“I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham said.

“So we’ve opened Pandora’s box here, and I’m sad for the country.”

During the summer’s riots in cities across the United States, Harris actively raised money for an organization called the Minnesota Freedom Fund that bailed out rioters who were arrested.

TRENDING: Trump Lawyer van der Veen: ‘My Entire Family, My Business, My Law Firm Are Under Siege Right Now’

As the Daily Caller News Foundation reported in September, those releases sometimes involved defendants whose charges were unrelated to the riots, and who were often accused of crimes that would stir up little public sympathy.

One man was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. Another had been accused of assaulting an elderly woman while burglarizing her home.

Would the appeal of impeaching Kamala Harris help Republicans in the 2022 midterms?

Another man had allegedly stomped on his victim’s head during a brutal robbery on May 25, the same day that suspected counterfeiter George Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck — sparking the national rioting.

It isn’t the first time Graham has raised the specter of a Harris impeachment, nor is he the only one talking about it.

A week before Trump’s impeachment trial began, Graham had a similar message for Fox News’ Sean Hannity. And in January, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee raised the possibility in a Fox Business Network interview.

As is usually the case, Graham’s prediction Sunday got plenty of criticism on social media, but it stirred plenty of enthusiasm too.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham Blasts 'QAnon Shaman's Plan to Testify at Trump's Impeachment Trial

In the “Fox News Sunday” interview, Graham also said the speech by Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday could hurt Republicans in the 2022 elections.

In the speech, McConnell excoriated Trump while explaining the constitutional reasons McConnell would not vote to convict him.

“I think Sen. McConnell’s speech, he got a load off his chest, obviously, but unfortunately he put a load on the back of Republicans,” Graham said. “That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Liberals' Worst Nightmare: Poll Finds Huge Majority of Republican Voters Still Back Trump
Senator and Combat Vet Tells Pelosi Enough Is Enough: 'Time to Send the Troops Home'
GOP Senator Who Voted to Convict Trump Looks Likely to Face Consequences
Minneapolis Officials Abruptly Reverse Course on 'Defund the Police' as Crime Soars
Lindsey Graham: 'I Don't Know How Kamala Harris Doesn't Get Impeached' if the GOP Takes Over the House
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×