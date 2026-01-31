Lindsey Graham Holds Up Trump-Backed Bill to Crack Down on Sanctuary Cities

The Senate appeared to be on track to fund vast portions of the government Thursday, but Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham put a hold on the package, citing the need to crack down on sanctuary cities.

Graham, an immigration hawk, is demanding a vote on legislation to criminalize city officials who uphold sanctuary policies. The South Carolina Republican is also insisting on a vote to repeal a House-passed provision that would prevent senators whose phone records were seized without notification by Jack Smith during his 2020 election interference probe to sue for monetary damages.

“We cannot live in a country this way, where you get to pick and choose the laws you don’t like,” Graham said on the Senate floor, referring to sanctuary policies. “You should literally go to jail if you will not enforce the law.”

It is unclear if the two amendments demanded by Graham will receive a vote. Various GOP senators have also requested amendment votes regarding the elimination of earmarks, refugee assistance money, and funding to the National Endowment for Democracy in the five-bill appropriations package.

Graham’s decision to delay the funding package comes as Trump has urged lawmakers to quickly pass the spending agreement. The government is slated to experience a partial shutdown beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Under a deal reached by the White House and Senate Democrats on Thursday, the Senate is expected to pass a two-week funding extension for the Department of Homeland Security while approving a separate five-bill appropriations package. Democrats have opposed funding DHS absent reforms to immigration enforcement following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

“Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan ‘YES’ Vote,” Trump wrote.

Graham argued that the bipartisan deal cedes too much ground to Democrats and that Republicans should be standing up for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“There are a lot of people out there frustrated that the moment is not being met,” Graham said. “I think it’s time to reevaluate.”

Other Republican lawmakers have voiced frustrations that the spending deal does not fund DHS for the full fiscal year.

“I actually support ICE. I support Homeland Security. I’m not going to support something like this,” Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott told reporters Thursday. “I don’t support this idea. This is crazy not to fund Homeland Security.”

Graham’s second proposed amendment would expand those eligible to sue for $500,000 per violation over Smith’s “Arctic Frost” probe. The original Senate measure — passed as part of the deal to end the fall 2025 shutdown — only allowed senators to sue the government despite Smith seizing the phone records of at least one House lawmaker and hundreds of Republican groups. The House of Representatives, which was blindsided by the measure’s inclusion in the shutdown deal, repealed that provision last Thursday, which many observers saw as an attempt to “jam” the Senate by attaching the repeal to must-pass legislation.

Graham said he wants to widen the “private cause of action” to allow other impacted groups the same ability to sue the government.

“I’m not going to give up on the idea that we should abandon holding Jack Smith accountable,” Graham said.

“You jammed me, [House] Speaker [Mike] Johnson,” Graham continued. “I won’t forget this… If you think I’m going to give up on this, you really don’t know me.”

