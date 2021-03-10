Lindsey Graham Issues Warning About Biden's Border Policies: 'Children Today, Terrorists Tomorrow'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina sounded the alarm on the chilling national security and economic dangers ignited by President Joe Biden’s reckless open-borders policies.

Graham, who just returned from the southern border, was shocked at how quickly the crisis had escalated since the last time he visited the region a few weeks earlier.

The Air Force veteran told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that it’s only a matter of time before al-Qaida and Islamic State terrorists infiltrate the daily migrant caravans swarming the porous border in order to sneak into the country and commit terrorist attacks on our soil.

Graham said Biden’s disastrous rollback of former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers is responsible for the recent tsunami of migrants besieging the U.S.-Mexico border.

The emergency is horrendous right now, but “the worst is yet to come,” he predicted.

TRENDING: Arizona Rancher Issues Major Warning About Situation at Southern Border

“Word is out that the Trump policies are being replaced by the Biden administration, that if you get one foot in America, you are never going to leave,” Graham said.

By the summer, he said, the United States will be under siege like never before.

“People are coming by the thousands. They will be coming by the hundreds of thousands by the summer,” the senator warned.

“It is a humanitarian crisis. It’s going to be an economic crisis for our cities along the border. And eventually, it’s going to be a national security crisis, because they’re children today but they could easily be terrorists tomorrow.”

Graham said if Biden does not curb his irresponsible policies that are encouraging the daily barrage of illegal aliens, the nation will buckle under the weight of this border crisis.

“This is the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” he said. “Al-Qaida and ISIS would love nothing more than to hit us again on the 20th anniversary to show that they are still alive and well. And this border insecurity is a great way for terrorists to come into our country, just to blend in with this group.”

The senator blamed Biden for the shockingly large number of unaccompanied minors who are being sent to the United States because word has spread like wildfire that he welcomes them, unlike Trump, who wanted migrants to remain in Mexico until their asylum applications were processed.

“By the spring, late spring, early summer, you are going to have families coming in caravans because the word is out in Central America they are changing the policy that Trump put in place, that if you get to the border [and] you turn yourself in, you are going to stay in America, not Mexico,” Graham said.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham Makes Major Prediction About Donald Trump and the Republican Party

“Until they reverse that policy — until they go back to their ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy — the worst is yet to come.”

Sherriff Dannels: ‘What Happens In My Border County And The 31 Others Border Counties On The Southwest, Will Soon Be In Your Backyard’

😡😡😡

As Peter Navarro Predicted: A Record Of 1 Million Crossings In 2021

😱😱😱https://t.co/XTCoFK1vjy — Sam Ghannoum (@Sam2323_43433) February 23, 2021

Graham also pointed out that the flood of illegal aliens will have a catastrophic financial impact on both the American worker and the economy as a whole.

“It’s going to suppress wages. When illegal immigrants come to the country, they work for cash under the table,” he said. “They don’t pay taxes. They’re often exploited. It’s a terrible deal.”

The migrants also suffer because crossing the border illegally is dangerous and makes them vulnerable to exploitation by ruthless human traffickers.

The senator noted that many migrant children are being shoved into cargo containers by their parents in order to sneak them into the country.

BREAKING: CBS News has learned that the number of unaccompanied migrant children in @CBP custody has nearly tripled in the last 2 weeks. The current number of children in CBP custody is the highest in the agency’s history, a former DHS official tells CBS.@cbsmireya reports pic.twitter.com/TDoVR5wCj9 — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 8, 2021

“There’s a lot of danger coming from this wave of illegal immigration, and the numbers are going to double by the summer if we don’t go back to Trump policies,” Graham said.

“As embarrassing and as painful as it would be for the Biden administration [to admit], they need to understand that what Trump did on the border worked.”

Most conservatives are not surprised that the Biden presidency is turning out to be an abject failure on multiple levels.

However, few probably expected that he would squeeze four years of destruction into just his first 49 days in office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.