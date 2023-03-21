Lindsey Graham Literally Bets on Trump to Win in 2024 During Clash with Al Franken

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina bet Monday that former President Donald Trump will win against President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Graham bet former Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota $20 that the former president would win in a rematch against Biden. The senator made the bet Monday evening on “The Daily Show,” which Franken — also a comedian — hosted as its producers seek a new host after Trevor Noah’s departure.

“I look at the policies of Trump, and I like the policies of Trump. And at the end of the day, he’s got to prove to people, not me, that he’s able to lead us again, and that will be a challenge for him. And that’ll be a challenge for Biden, to say, give me four more years after the last four. We’ll see what happens,” Graham told Franken.

“I think Biden wins that,” Franken responded. Graham then made the $20 bet, and the two former colleagues shook hands.

Graham went on to condemn Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s possible indictment of Trump and noted that it will likely help the former president in 2024. Bragg’s investigation stems from allegations that the former president paid hush money to porn star actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

“Most people on our side think it’s a never-ending effort to take a wrecking ball to Trump,” Graham told Franken. “So yeah, I think it’ll help him.”

Graham is one of a few GOP senators that have publicly endorsed Trump for president in 2024. He cites the former president’s policies as being his main reason for support.

“There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview last month.

