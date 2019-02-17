Lindsey Graham Pledges Investigation into Alleged ‘Bureaucratic Coup’

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham pledged Sunday to hold a hearing to determine whether top Justice Department and FBI officials discussed a “bureaucratic coup” to remove President Trump from office.

In an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Graham said that he is willing to subpoena Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to answer questions about an alleged discussion to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

McCabe claims that Rosenstein brought up the idea of using the constitution to remove Trump during a meeting of FBI and Justice Department officials on May 16, 2017.

It occurred about a week after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director.

The 25th Amendment allows a majority of cabinet members to remove a sitting president.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Media Won’t Tell This Transgender Veteran’s Story

“We’re a democracy. People enforce the law — can’t take it into their own hands. And was this an attempted bureaucratic coup? I don’t know,” said Graham.

“So I promise your viewers the following; that we will have a hearing about who’s telling the truth, what actually happened,” he added, noting that McCabe was fired from the FBI for making false statements about leaks he authorized to the media.

McCabe is reportedly under grand jury investigation in the matter.

Rosenstein has denied McCabe’s claims, which McCabe lays out in a “60 Minutes” interview that airs Sunday night.

Do you want to see this investigation happen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The Justice Department has said through anonymous officials that Rosenstein was joking when he broached the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

The Justice Department has also disputed another McCabe allegation: that Rosenstein offered to wear a wire during meetings with Trump.

Rosenstein has said he was being sarcastic when he made that offer.

“I don’t know who’s telling the truth. I know Rosenstein vehemently denied it but we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” said Graham.

Roseinstein, who is expected to soon leave the Justice Department, has rebuffed Congress’ requests for him to testify about the allegations regarding Trump.

RELATED: Islamic State Group Targets US Convoy in Northeast Syria

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.