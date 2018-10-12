Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina responded Friday to comedian Chelsea Handler’s tweet that appeared to imply Graham was a closeted homosexual, saying she “knows zero about me.”

Handler, who is an outspoken critic of the Republican Party, took to Twitter Thursday to take another swipe at conservatives.

More specifically, Handler chose to belittle Graham, who has been making headlines lately for his impassioned defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“If you’re wondering why Republicans took a sick day today, it’s probably because it’s #NationalComingOutDay,” Handler wrote. “Looking at you @LindseyGrahamSC.”

TMZ spotted the senator at Reagan National Airport Friday and asked him if he had a response to Handler’s comments.

“It’s a free country, she can say what she wants to say, I don’t care,” Graham said.

A TMZ reporter asked if Graham thought her comments were homophobic.

“I don’t think much about what she says at all,” he said. “If she wants to live her life that way, that’s up to her.”

The TMZ cameraman continues to question Graham as they walk through the airport.

TMZ asked the senator if he thought Handler was equating homosexuality with evil.

“She knows zero about me,” the senator said. “To the extent that this matters, I’m not gay.”

Graham also added that he doesn’t think her comments do any good for the country.

“We’re moving on from that. Belittling people isn’t as funny as it used to be,” Graham added. “And that’s a good thing.”

