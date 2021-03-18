Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday told Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of homeland security, to resign if he is unable to make “immediate and drastic” changes to immigration policies to address a historic surge of migrants at the southern border.

“It is time for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to change course or change jobs,” Graham, a Republican, said in a statement.

“It is clear to me the Biden Administration has lost control of the border. Under its current leadership, it doesn’t have either the will or capability to fix the problem,” Graham said.

“The solutions are obvious but will require an understanding that the Biden Administration’s early policy choices — to abandon Trump’s successful border policies — was a mistake.”

Mayorkas refused during congressional testimony on Wednesday to refer to the border situation as a crisis.

He also denied that the Biden administration’s policies have caused the sudden spike in border apprehensions.

Mayorkas defended the administration’s policies even as he acknowledged earlier this week that apprehensions are on track to reach 20-year highs.

On Tuesday, Mayorkas said the Biden administration is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

President Joe Biden has rolled back some of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including pausing construction of a wall on the southern border.

He also issued an order freezing deportations of illegal immigrants for 100 days.

Graham predicted that the border surge is “only going to get worse.”

“Unless there is immediate and drastic change, the worst is yet to come — by far.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Graham’s remarks.

