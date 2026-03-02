Lindsey Graham Says Cuba Will Be the Next Domino to Fall: 'Their Days Are Numbered'

Cuba is teetering on the brink and ready to fall, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has predicted.

“President Trump finished the job that President Reagan failed to do!” Graham said in a video posted to X.

“I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump, in my opinion, is the gold standard for Republicans — maybe any president — when it comes to foreign policy,” he said.

Graham went on to note that Trump does what others talk of doing.

Lindsey Graham: Cuba is next. They are going to fall. Their days are numbered. pic.twitter.com/XZd1PyIqDP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

“Maduro? Everybody talked about him. Well, Donald Trump’s got him in jail!” Graham went on. “Cuba’s next. They’re gonna fall. This communist dictatorship in Cuba? Their days are numbered.”

On Friday, Trump floated the prospect of a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, as noted by ABC News.

“The Cuban government is talking with us. They’re in a big deal of trouble, as you know. They have no money, they have no anything right now. But they’re talking with us,” he said.

“We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba,” Trump continued.

Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio is “dealing” with Cuba “and at a very high level.”

“You know, they have no money, they have no oil, they have no food and it’s really, right now, a nation in deep trouble, and they want our help,” he said.

Last week, Cuban guards battled what the government said were 10 Cubans living in the U.S. who thought they could launch an attack on the island nation, according to The New York Times.

Tensions between the U.S. and Cuba have been high since the U.S. snatched Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, prompting outrage from Cuba.

Trump has since imposed a blockade on Cuba, which relied on Venezuelan oil.

“I think it’s just going to fall. I don’t think we need any action. Looks like it’s going down. It’s going down for the count,” Trump has said.

Some expect that Trump will act, sooner or later.

“I think that many, many people are expecting that — that he’ll be the one to force things to change. I’m convinced,” Rita García Morris, executive director of the religious nonprofit Cuba-based Christian Center for Reflection and Dialogue. “What they want is for it to happen right now.”

Lillian Guerra, a Cuban-American historian at the University of Florida, told the New York Times that Cuban government leaders are nervous, “and should be.”

